HT This Day: March 27, 1980 -- Arafat to visit Delhi

External Affairs Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao announced in the Lok Sabha today India’s decision to accord “full diplomatic status” to the office of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation in New Delhi.

He said India was among the first countries, outside the Arab world, to recognise the PLO, and to permit them to establish their office in New Delhi in 1975.

Mr Rao also announced that Mr Yasser Arafat, chairman of PLO would be paying a two-day “friendly official visit to India on March 28 at the invitation of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.”

In his statement, Mr Rao noted that “over the years, not only by words but also by deeds” the people of India have demonstrated their sympathy, affection and brotherly feelings for the Palestinian people. “It is appropriate to recall that it was Mahatma Gandhi who first roused the conscience of the world by bringing the Palestinian problem to the attention of the international community. India has all along supported the Palestinian cause in the United Nations, and indeed in every international forum. Granting full diplomatic status to the PLO, therefore, is but another logical step. “

We continue to maintain that no comprehensive settlement of the West Asian problem is possible without involvement of the PLO as an equal partner in negotiations. That alone can bring about lasting peace. The inalienable rights of the Palestinians, including their right to a national State, must be fully restored.

“Sir, may I also take this opportunity to announce that the Prime Minister has invited Mr Yasser Arafat, Chairman of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation, to pay us an official and friendly visit. He will be arriving in New Delhi on the 28th of this month for a two-day stay. As the House knows, Mr Arafat has earned the respect and admiration not only of the Arab people, but also of all freedom loving peoples. This will be his first visit to India. We expect that Chairman Arafat’s visit to this country will symbolise not merely Indo-Palestinian friendship, but also Indo-Arab solidarity.”

In the Rajya Sabha, members from all sections welcomed the decision but wanted the Government to announce its decision to recognise the Kampuchea regime also.

Mr Bhupesh Gupta (CPI) said though the decision was related, it was of great national significance. But he wanted the Minister to take a decision to recognise the Kampuchean regime also.

Dr Bhai Mahavir (Janata). Maid the decision to recognise the PLO should not come in the way of good relations with Egypt.