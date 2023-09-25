HT Tourism Conclave: Goa Roadmap to be part of new national tourism policy, says top official

A new draft of the National Tourism Policy – earlier released in 2022 – is being finalised and will include sections from the Goa Roadmap for Tourism endorsed at the G20 Leaders’ Summit on September 9 and 10, secretary of the ministry of tourism V Vidyavathi said on Friday. Secretary of the ministry of tourism V Vidyavathi at the HT Tourism Conclave 2023 on Friday (HT)

The senior official was speaking at the HT Tourism Conclave 2023 which was inaugurated on Friday by Vidyavathi.“The national tourism policy is being finalised and will also include aspects from the Goa roadmap,” Vidyavathi said.

The ministry of tourism has drafted a National Tourism Policy by incorporating suggestions received from central ministries, state government/UT administrations and industry stakeholders.

The key strategic objectives of the police are to enhance the contribution of tourism in Indian economy by increasing the visitation, stay and spend and making India a year-round tourist destination; to create jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities in tourism sector and ensure supply of skilled work force; to enhance the competitiveness of tourism sector and attract private sector investment; to preserve and enhance the cultural and natural resources of the country; to ensure sustainable, responsible and inclusive development of tourism in the country, the government said while releasing the policy.

While the policy was floated in 2022, it remains to be implemented and will be the first of its kind national tourism policy.

Meanwhile, at the event the secretary spoke on a wide range of subjects including sustainable tourism, eco-tourism and collaborations with several stakeholders.

Replying to a question on the possibility of increase in tourist footfall in the backdrop of the G20 summit and the Miss World 2023 scheduled to be held in November, Vidyavathi said that there is scope that a traveller, once done with the event, will visit other places. “It will give us a leg up in tracking inbound tourists...”

Talking about the ways in which the government is trying to bolster “Experiential Tourism” and enhance the knowledge of tour guides, Vidyavathi said, “We are trying to work with the Archaeological Survey of India, culture ministry and state governments … to create a digital content, a QR code kind of thing, where one goes and points their camera to a particular place … (to) understand more about it. But nothing can substitute for human explanation of a place and for that we are also working on tour guides. We are reworking content that is given to tour guides and hospitality students so that they can explain not just about the place, but the place in context with the world.”

On the evolvement of tourism industry post Covid, the tourism secretary said that the situation is “healthier” and “positive” now.

“People are being more discerning and also want experience... there is a social consciousness which has crept up and people are understanding the importance of sustainability,” she added.

