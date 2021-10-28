Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / HT Tourism Conclave: Jharkhand focuses on eco-tourism, giving facelift to temple town
india news

HT Tourism Conclave: Jharkhand focuses on eco-tourism, giving facelift to temple town

HT Tourism Conclave: On eco-tourism, the Jharkhand official said: “We are taking six destinations under eco-tourism development.”
At the HT Tourism Conclave, Abhinav Parmar, project management coordinator of Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation, said the department is currently focussing on two Centre-sponsored schemes, mainly the Eco-tourism and Prasad scheme.
Published on Oct 28, 2021 12:21 AM IST
By HT Correpondent, New Delhi

Having a vast forest cover, Jharkhand aims to develop eco-tourism in at least half-a-dozen locations, besides giving a facelift to temple town Deoghar which attracts lakhs of devotees during the Shrawani Mela.

At the Hindustan Times Tourism Conclave in the national capital, Abhinav Parmar, project management coordinator of Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation, said the department is currently focussing on two Centre-sponsored schemes, mainly the Eco-tourism and Prasad scheme.

“The Prasad scheme basically aims at uplifting infrastructure in the entire Deoghar district, which is home to the famous Baba Baidyanath Temple. Lakhs of devotees flock to the temple during the Shrawani Mela. We are also focussing on other religious centres like Basukinath and Parasnath,” Parmar said.

On the eco-tourism front, Parmar said: “We are taking six destinations under eco-tourism development.”

Providing further details, he said the department is planning to introduce vehicles for Safari in Betla national park, which is also a tiger reserve.

RELATED STORIES

According to the official, the state, which comprises several waterfalls and boasts of hilly destinations like Netarhat, has tourist football of around 1.5 crore every year.

Being a tribal state with 32 registered tribal groups, Jharkhand has the potential to promote tribal culture, including their food, music and dance forms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NCB vigilance teamquestions Sameer Wankhede in extortion claims

Rahul Gandhi to meet fishermen, people hit due to mining shutdown on Goa visit

NCB officer Sameer Wankhede made me sign blank sheets too, says witness in another drugs case

Tushar Gandhi moves Gujarat HC against plans to revamp Sabarmati ashram
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP