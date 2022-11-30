Huge cache of arms and explosives seized from terrorist hideout in JK's Poonch

Security forces on Wednesday busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Poonch and recovered a large cache of arms and explosives, a police official said.

The recoveries made from the hideout included two AK assault rifles, six magazines, 69 rounds, one pistol with a magazine and five hand grenades, the official said.

He said the hideout was unearthed during a joint search operation by police and Army at village Nabna in Surankote tehsil.

However, no one was arrested during the operation, the official added.