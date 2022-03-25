‘Humour best way to make serious point’: Jayant Chaudhary says enjoyed Arvind Kejriwal's Delhi assembly speech

Reacting to Arvind Kejriwal’s now-viral Delhi assembly speech, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary said on Friday he enjoyed the address, adding that humour is often the best way to express a serious point. “Enjoyed Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal’s speech in Vidhan Sabha. Sometimes humour can be the best way to make a serious point,” the RLD chief said on Twitter.

In his speech, which has been lauded by many but criticised by leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Delhi chief minister, a day ago, spoke on issues such as the deferred Delhi municipal corporation polls, as well as the film ‘The Kashmir Files’, which has been endorsed by the BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

“This would not have happened anywhere in the world that a Prime Minister is getting an election deferred by directly calling the Election Commission and sending a letter to it. The real purpose behind this is not to unify the municipal corporations, but to defer the polls because the BJP is scared it will be defeated. People are so disappointed with corruption in the last 15 years that they want to teach the BJP a lesson,” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener said.

On ‘The Kashmir Files’, which depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir in the 1990s, and hit theatres on March 11, Kejriwal dared the BJP, and the film’s director, Vivek Agnihotri, to release it on YouTube. “Why are you asking us to make it tax-free? Ask Vivek Agnihotri to upload it on YouTube, it will be free and everyone will be able to watch it,” he remarked.

Several states, all BJP-ruled, have declared the movie ‘tax-free’. However, the opposition has dismissed the project as a ‘propaganda tool’ of the ruling dispensation.

Many people are requesting me for my complete speech in Delhi Assembly today. Here is the link. Do watch it. It raises some v imp points https://t.co/0zZqtgjq0W — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 24, 2022

“Many people are requesting me for my complete speech in Delhi Assembly today. Here is the link. Do watch it. It raises some v important points,” Kejriwal tweeted, after his speech went viral.