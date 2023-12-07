Hundreds of supporters gather in Rajasthan to pay last respects to Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi. Video

Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's mortal remains were brought to his ancestral village Gogamedi in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district on Thursday. A large group of supporters of the group gathered in the area to pay their last respects to Gogamedi, who was shot dead at his home on Tuesday.

In a video posted by news agency PTI, hundreds of people can be seen raising slogans and paying their respects as Gogamedi's mortal remains moved past in an ambulance. Gogamedi will be cremated shortly in his ancestral village.

Earlier in the day, the slain Karni Sena chief's mortal remains were taken to Rajput Sabha Bhawan in Jaipur where people offered flowers and paid their tributes.

The Karni Sena chief was shot dead on Tuesday in Jaipur's Shyam Nagar area and the incident was caught on a CCTV camera in which two men can be seen firing at him. The sensational murder sparked outrage among the Rajput community who staged massive protests across the state. The protestors blocked roads, burnt tyres, and blocked a train in Bhilwara. They had also called a state-wide bandh on Wednesday, however, later, was called off.

The Rajasthan police have identified two shooters - Rohit Rathore Makrana and Nitin Fauji - who were involved in the killing. According to the police, the third assailant - Naveen Shekhawat - was killed at Gogamedi's residence during an exchange of fire with the police.

Meanwhile, just a few minutes after the murder, gangster Rohit Godara, a member of the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for it through a Facebook post. “I am Rohit Godara Kapursari, brother of Goldie Brar. Today we take full responsibility for the murder of Sukhdev Gogamedi. He (Mr Gogamedi) used to back our enemies,” he wrote on the social media site. However, the authenticity of the post could not be independently verified.

(With inputs from agencies)

