‘Hunt down every person involved in Delhi blast’, Amit Shah instructs agencies

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday directed India’s security establishment to “hunt down” every person involved in the vehicle explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, warning that those behind the attack “will face the full wrath of our agencies.” Union home minister Amit Shah reviews the security situation in the national capital and other parts of the country following the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort that claimed 12 lives. (Ministry of Home Affairs)

The home minister’s remarks came after he chaired two high-level review meetings – one at 11am and another at 3pm – with top security and intelligence officials, including Union home secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Tapan Deka, National Investigation Agency (NIA) director general Sadanand Date, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, and Jammu & Kashmir police chief Nalin Prabhat, who joined via video.

“Chaired review meetings on the Delhi car blast with the senior officials. Instructed them to hunt down each and every culprit behind this incident. Everyone involved in this act will face the full wrath of our agencies,” Shah said in a post on X.

Following the meetings, Shah ordered NIA to take over the investigation into the terror module, citing the possible inter-state linkages and the agency’s coordination with global intelligence networks, a senior official, who asked not to be identified, said. “The preliminary assessment suggests that a transnational radical network could be behind the blast. All angles are being examined,” the officer added.

Shah also directed the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to expedite its report identifying the explosive material used and the DNA profile of the suspected car driver, Umar Nabi. DNA testing of body parts recovered from the site will confirm if Nabi – missing since the crackdown on the module in Faridabad – was among the dead. His mother’s DNA sample has been collected from Pulwama, officials said.

NIA investigators are now examining whether any of the individuals linked to the Faridabad module were previously on their radar. Their electronic communications, financial trails, and movement across states are being analysed, an officer said.

Sadanand Date, the NIA chief, has directed the agency’s Delhi unit to lead the probe.