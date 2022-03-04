Hurriyat leader arrested, booked under PSA

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A senior Hurriyat leader has been arrested and booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in J&K for allegedly making provocative  statements to Pakistani media, police said. 
Published on Mar 04, 2022 12:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Separatist leader Ghulam Ahmad Dar alias Gulzar, vice-chairperson of hardline Hurriyat Conference (G), was arrested from his residence at Batamaloo in Srinagar on February 28 and later booked under PSA on March 2, a senior police official familiar with the development said.

PSA allows a person to be detained without trial for up to two years. According to a police official, the arrest comes in the backdrop of Dar’s statement being published by Radio Pakistan on February 25.  

“...Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar has strongly condemned the upsurge in arrest spree by the Indian forces... ,” read Dar’s statement published by Radio Pakistan.  HTC

