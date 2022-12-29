Husband of Jharkhand actress Isha Alya, who was shot dead near Kolkata, arrested

Husband of Jharkhand-based actress Isha Alya, who was shot dead at Howrah in West Bengal early Wednesday morning, has been arrested. The husband, Prakash Kumar, had earlier claimed that Alya was shot dead by highway robbers when they were travelling to Kolkata from Ranchi with their three-year-old daughter. He will be produced in court today.

Kumar, in his complaint, had claimed that three men tried to rob them when he stopped the car at a desolate place around 6am as he “wanted to answer nature’s call.”

"When Alya tried to resist, she was shot from point blank range,” said a police officer.

Police started a case on the basis of a complaint lodged by Kumar. Sleuths also questioned Kumar and took him to the crime spot to reconstruct the event later in the day.

