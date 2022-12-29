Actor Isha Alya travelling with husband, child shot dead by robbers: Police

A Jharkhand-based actress, Isha Alya, was allegedly shot dead by highway robbers at Howrah in West Bengal early Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident took place when Alya , along with her husband Prakash Kumar and their three-year-old daughter, was travelling to Kolkata from Ranchi.

“According to the complaint, the family was heading towards Kolkata in their car. They stopped at a desolate place around 6am where Kumar wanted to answer nature’s call. Three men tried to rob them. When Alya tried to resist, she was shot from point blank range,” said a police officer.

Police have started a case on the basis of a complaint lodged by Kumar. Sleuths also questioned Kumar and took him to the crime spot to reconstruct the event later in the day.

“She was a popular actress in Jharkhand. Even though her real name was Riya Kumari her screen name was Isha Alya. We were going to Kolkata for shopping,” Kumar, who introduced himself as a film director, told the media.

According to the complainant there were three robbers. They attacked Kumar when he got down to answer nature’s call, he said.

“My daughter had just woken up from sleep. My wife asked me to park the car so that she could feed her. I parked the car and went out to answer nature’s call. Suddenly a white-coloured car came and parked behind us. Three men got down and one attacked me. He took my wallet and pushed me. Suddenly I heard my wife shouting. Before I could react, I heard the sound of gunfire and they fled,” Kumar told the media.

According to locals, as the area was desolate, Kumar drove down around two kilometres to seek help. The victim was rushed to Uluberia hospital where she was declared dead.

Police are also gathering footage from a CCTV installed in a factory near the crime spot. Forensic experts were roped in to collect samples from the car.