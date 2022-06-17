Hyderabad Police book Cong’s Renuka Chowdhury after she grabbed a cop by the collar during a protest

The Hyderabad Police on Thursday booked Congress leader and former Union Minister Renuka Chowdhury after she grabbed a cop by the collar during a protest over the Enforcement Directorate questioning senior party leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress had given a “Chalo Raj Bhavan” call following which the Telangana Congress held a protest over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigating Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. In an attempt to avoid detention Chowdhury argued with a policeman and held him by his collar.

The police registered the cases against Chowdhury and others under Sections 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 152 (assaulting or obstructing public servant when suppressing riot) among others.

Chowdhury later said: “I know how to respect the uniform, my intention is not to humiliate the police...They were pushing me, I have a problem with my leg. I was losing my balance so I fell on him like that.”