Hyderabad firm eyes record, builds 25.54km lane in less than 18 hours
Hyderabad-based construction company IJM India has said it has set a new record by completing a 25.54km single-lane demarcation work in under 18 hours under the four-lane work of the Solapur-Bijapur highway, reports said on Sunday. Union minister for road, transport and highways Nitin Gadkari congratulated IJM India, a subsidiary of Malaysia's IJM Construction Berhad, and officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for completing the project.
Gadkari also congratulated all the workers who contributed to achieving this massive feat as he said this will be recorded in the Limca Book of Records. "500 employees of the contractor company have worked hard for this. I congratulate the project directors, officers, contractor company representatives and project officials of the National Highways Authority, including those employees," the minister tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, read.
M Venkateswar Rao, the IJM India team leader for the project, said the project faced many technical and logistical challenges during the course of its construction. It was a task to cover an approximate distance of 18,701km in less than 18 hours by all the vehicles put together, he said according to media reports.
Noting the feat, Gadkari also said that the Solapur-Bijapur highway will be completed by October 2021. "Currently 110 km of Solapur-Vijapur highway is in progress which will be completed by October 2021," the minister tweeted.
The concept of measuring individual lanes instead of the total highway was taken into account by the government in 2018. Under this method, in order to measure the length of the highway, the length of each lane constructed is measured instead of the total overall length.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New social media rules may raise compliance cost, make competition tough
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'250 farmers have died, govt does not care': Kejriwal at 'Kisan Mahapanchayat'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&K Police carrying out IPDR analysis of phones seized from PDP leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Security stepped up at Kochi airport following threat call
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will send BJP back to Nagpur: Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Tamil Nadu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM won't come under pressure: Raut on demand for minister's ouster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel prices may fall by April, says petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan
- Fuel prices have been on fire this month with oil companies raising petrol and diesel prices 16 times so far.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He was on vacation': Shah jabs Rahul Gandhi for 'no fisheries ministry' remark
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 states contributed to 86.37% of new Covid-19 cases, says govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi congratulates Bolsonaro on successful launch of Amazonia-1 satellite
- The launch took place from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Narrow escape for Odisha IPS officers as 3 Satkosia eco retreat tents catch fire
- Transport commissioner Sanjeeb Panda and his IPS officer wife Santosh Bala (Home department special secretary), were in one of the three tents that caught fire.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: ABP-C-Voter opinion poll predicts edge for TMC in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC refuses to interfere in physical criteria for medical admission
- The petitioner had moved the high court in January this year after she was declared ineligible for admission to an undergraduate medical course as her left hand was amputated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
70-year-old woman murdered in her house in Kalyan, police hunt for clues
- Police said the killer slit the elderly woman's throat with a sharp weapon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Regret not learning Tamil' over the years, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
- "I did not learn Tamil. It is such a beautiful language, which is popular all over the world," the prime minister said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox