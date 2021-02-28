Hyderabad firm eyes record, builds 25.54km lane in less than 18 hours

Hyderabad-based construction company IJM India has said it has set a new record by completing a 25.54km single-lane demarcation work in under 18 hours under the four-lane work of the Solapur-Bijapur highway, reports said on Sunday. Union minister for road, transport and highways Nitin Gadkari congratulated IJM India, a subsidiary of Malaysia's IJM Construction Berhad, and officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for completing the project.

Gadkari also congratulated all the workers who contributed to achieving this massive feat as he said this will be recorded in the Limca Book of Records. "500 employees of the contractor company have worked hard for this. I congratulate the project directors, officers, contractor company representatives and project officials of the National Highways Authority, including those employees," the minister tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, read.

M Venkateswar Rao, the IJM India team leader for the project, said the project faced many technical and logistical challenges during the course of its construction. It was a task to cover an approximate distance of 18,701km in less than 18 hours by all the vehicles put together, he said according to media reports.

Noting the feat, Gadkari also said that the Solapur-Bijapur highway will be completed by October 2021. "Currently 110 km of Solapur-Vijapur highway is in progress which will be completed by October 2021," the minister tweeted.

The concept of measuring individual lanes instead of the total highway was taken into account by the government in 2018. Under this method, in order to measure the length of the highway, the length of each lane constructed is measured instead of the total overall length.

