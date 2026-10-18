Hyderabad engineering student killed, 14 others injured after lighting arch stand collapses during college dandiya event

A woman student was killed while 14 others were injured after an arch collapsed during the Dandiyaprogramme at MVSR Engineering College in Nadergul, on the outskirts of Telangana's Hyderabad. There were more than 600 people present at the time of the incident.

The deceased, identified as a first-year Electrical and Electronics Engineering student, Sona Narayan Das. (representative/HT)

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The incident occurred on Saturday at around 7:30 pm when an arch erected and decorated with lighting suddenly came down due to strong winds, news agency PTI reported citing police.

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The deceased, identified as a first-year Electrical and Electronics Engineering student, Sona Narayan Das, sustained severe injuries and was taken to a nearby private hospital. She succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment. Sona’s sister, Meena Narayan Das, was also injured, local media outlets reported.

Deep Dive What caused the lighting arch to collapse at the Hyderabad college dandiya event? Police said strong winds caused the decorated lighting arch to collapse during the event at MVSR Engineering College. One student died and 14 others were injured. What triggered the stampede at Kolkata’s Chor Bagan Durga Puja pandal? A warning over the microphone that the pandal might collapse reportedly triggered panic. Heavy rain, slippery streets and a narrow lane contributed to the crowd surge and falls. What investigations or action followed the festival-event incidents? Hyderabad Chief Minister Revanth Reddy assured strict action against those responsible. In Kolkata, a judicially headed SIT was announced, police collected CCTV footage, and arrests were made.

The 14 students injured in the incident were out of danger.

ALSO READ: Kolkata pandal stampede: Mamata Banerjee expresses 'shock and grief', TMC alleges poor crowd management

CM Reddy conveys condolences, assures strict action

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{{^usCountry}} Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed condolences to the family of the woman and ordered advanced medical care to the injured, as per a government release. The CM further assured strict action against those responsible for the incident. Kolkata pandal stampede kills 19 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed condolences to the family of the woman and ordered advanced medical care to the injured, as per a government release. The CM further assured strict action against those responsible for the incident. Kolkata pandal stampede kills 19 {{/usCountry}}

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At least 19 people were killed while 25 others were injured in a stampede at the Chorebagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on Saturday evening, West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari said, adding that the state government will set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a sitting judge of the Calcutta high court to probe the case.

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The stampede broke out at around 7.30 pm at Chor Bagan, a popular Durga Puja venue in north Kolkata, as crowds pushed through a narrow bylane on Saptami, the seventh day of the festival. Heavy rain had left the streets slippery. Follow latest updates related to the stampede here.

Located less than 2 km from Howrah Bridge, Chor Bagan is among Kolkata’s oldest Durga Puja pandals. Eyewitnesses said people seeking shelter from the rain rushed towards the venue through the narrow lane. Within seconds, several people slipped and fell on top of one another, triggering a chain reaction.

ALSO READ: 'Swelling crowd, situation worsened by rain': What we know so far about Kolkata pandal stampede

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Police have detained “some people”, including members of the club that organised the puja, the private security agency and those responsible for managing the crowd at the pandal, Adhikari said. A police officer said 12 people have been detained so far, news agency PTI reported.

(with agency inputs)