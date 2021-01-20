IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Hyderabad resident to construct 108-ft Hanuman statue in Ayodhya
india news

Hyderabad resident to construct 108-ft Hanuman statue in Ayodhya

Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has asked Sriniwas to present a 3D design of the statue
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:39 AM IST
Representational image. (HT Archive)

A resident of Hyderabad has asked the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for permission to construct a 108-ft statue of the Hindu god Hanuman in Ayodhya.

The statue, Sriniwas from Hyderabad said, will be made with black granite from Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu.

The trust has asked Sriniwas to present a 3D design of the statue.

“My trust has prepared a 50 crore project to install a 108-ft statue of Lord Hanuman at Ram Janmabhoomi,” Sriniwas said.

Also Read: Ram temple trust has received around 100 crore donation, says Champat Rai

He also sought permission from the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for offering prasad to devotees at Ram Janmabhoomi daily.

“I have asked the trust to provide me space for cooking prasad. This will be the same prasad offered to Ram Lalla daily. It will be given to devotees when they leave the Ram Janmabhoomi campus,” Sriniwas said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.