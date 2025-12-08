Hyderabad road to be named after Donald Trump? Telangana government's proposal draws strong criticism from BJP

The Telangana government has proposed naming a high-profile road along the United States Consulate General in Hyderabad after US President Donald Trump, drawing strong criticism from the BJP. The Telangana government has proposed naming a road in Hyderabad after US President Donald Trump.(PTI, AP)

The stretch will be called ‘Donald Trump Avenue’. Reacting to the proposal, the BJP took a swipe at the Congress-led Telangana government and said that Revanth Reddy was renaming places after “whoever trends”.

The Telangana government has also decided to name the upcoming greenfield radial road at the proposed RRR in honour of the late industrialist Ratan Tata, news agency PTI reported.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had proposed naming key roads in Hyderabad after leading global corporations. He made this suggestion while addressing the annual US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) conclave in Delhi.

As part of the plan, a significant road near Google’s upcoming campus in the Financial District, expected to be the company’s largest office outside the United States, will be named ‘Google Street’. The government says the move acknowledges Google’s global influence and its contribution to technology.

Further recognitions are under consideration. Roads and junctions may soon be dedicated to companies such as Microsoft and Wipro, with proposals for Microsoft Road and Wipro Junction.

The state government is also considering naming additional roads in honour of distinguished individuals and corporations.

BJP reaction on move

Union Minister and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticised Reddy and instead suggested renaming Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar.

''If the Congress government is so eager to change names, they might as well start with something that actually has history and meaning. What a sad state of affairs we’re living in - one side has #Twittertillu busy making AI statues of KCR who’s very much alive, and on the other is Revanth Reddy renaming places after whoever trends. Meanwhile, the only party actually stepping out, questioning the government, and taking up real people issues through MahaDharna is the BJP,'' he added.

Hyderabad's traffic advisory

Ahead of the Telangana Global Rising Summit 2047, a traffic advisory has been issued for Hyderabad for December 8 and 9. As per the advisory, heavy congestion is expected near ORR Exit 15 at Pedda Golconda. The movement of VVIP convoys is likely to slow traffic and restrict road access in the area throughout the event.

Officials have urged commuters to avoid this stretch during restricted hours and use alternate routes to ensure smoother travel. Travellers have also been advised to plan their journeys in advance to prevent delays.

Signboards are expected to be placed at key points and police personnel will be deployed on the ground to regulate vehicle flow and guide motorists.

Commuters have been urged to follow all traffic instructions and cooperate with authorities to minimise disruption during the summit.

(With PTI inputs)