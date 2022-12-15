Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gold, silver bars, diamond necklaces: 6 held with stolen items worth 88 lakh

Updated on Dec 15, 2022 08:48 AM IST

The police recovered property worth ₹88 lakhs including silver and gold bars, diamond necklaces along with two-wheelers.

The police arrested five accused earlier whereas the sixth one was absconding.(ANI)
BySnehashish Roy, New Delhi

The Hyderabad Police on Wednesday arrested six people involved in robbery and recovered property worth 88 lakhs including silver and gold bars, diamond necklaces along with two-wheelers. The accused have been identified as Syed Sayeed Hussain, Sk Saleem, Awaru Bala Krishna, Syed Mubashir Hussain, Mohd Ghouse Pasha and Mohd Ahaduddin.

The police arrested five accused earlier whereas the sixth one was absconding. Around 30 kg of silver bars, 2 diamond necklaces, diamonds and gold bars, five two-wheelers along with a knife from them, the deputy commissioner of Hyderabad Police's taskforce, Radhakishan Rao, told the news agency ANI.

According to the police, two of the accused are habitual chain snatchers and were involved in over 500 cases of snatching ang robbery.

In one case, the accused committed robbery by dashing to the victim's vehicle and snatched a bag containing silver bar.

In another robbery case, the city police arrested eight people and seized around 4,68,000 worth of cash and recovered four gold bangles, cell phones and 24 ATM cards. The accused were identified as Said-ur-Rahman, Mohammed Sanu and Shaik Mahboob.

