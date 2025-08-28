Hyderabad woman drowns three children in bathtub, tries to take her own life

A woman from Hyderabad living in Saudi Arabia allegedly killed her three children before attempting to take her own life in Al Khobar city, NDTV reported on Thursday. According to souce, the woman had been struggling with mental health issues and a sense of isolation for some time. (Getty Images)

The woman allegedly drowned her children in a bathtub at her home.

According to NDTV, the children – two of them aged seven and three years – were found dead by their father upon returning from work.

He immediately alerted authorities, who subsequently arrested the woman, a resident of Hyderabad's Mohammadi Lines (MD Lines) area.

According to family sources cited by NDTV, the woman was in Saudi Arabia on a visit visa.

She had been struggling with mental health issues and a sense of isolation for some time.

According to Telangana Today, the Saudi Police have started the investigation in the case. The exact reasons behind the incident are yet to established.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).