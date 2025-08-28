Search
Thu, Aug 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Hyderabad woman drowns three children in bathtub, tries to take her own life

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 28, 2025 10:10 pm IST

The woman was in Saudi Arabia on a visit visa and was reportedly struggling with mental health issues.

A woman from Hyderabad living in Saudi Arabia allegedly killed her three children before attempting to take her own life in Al Khobar city, NDTV reported on Thursday.

According to souce, the woman had been struggling with mental health issues and a sense of isolation for some time. (Getty Images)
According to souce, the woman had been struggling with mental health issues and a sense of isolation for some time. (Getty Images)

The woman allegedly drowned her children in a bathtub at her home.

According to NDTV, the children – two of them aged seven and three years – were found dead by their father upon returning from work.

He immediately alerted authorities, who subsequently arrested the woman, a resident of Hyderabad's Mohammadi Lines (MD Lines) area.

According to family sources cited by NDTV, the woman was in Saudi Arabia on a visit visa.

She had been struggling with mental health issues and a sense of isolation for some time.

According to Telangana Today, the Saudi Police have started the investigation in the case. The exact reasons behind the incident are yet to established.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Hyderabad woman drowns three children in bathtub, tries to take her own life
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On