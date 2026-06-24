'Hypocrisy pro max': BJP's swipe at Congress after Hyderabad names street after Donald Trump

The unveiling of "Donald Trump Avenue" in Hyderabad has triggered a political row, with the BJP accusing the Congress of contradicting its own criticism of the US President.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, Telangana Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and US Consul General Laura Williams pose beside a plaque commemorating the renaming of the road adjoining the US Consulate as 'Donald Trump Avenue'.(PTI)

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A ceremonial plaque renaming the road adjoining the US Consulate in Hyderabad as "Donald Trump Avenue" was unveiled on Tuesday during the "Freedom 250" celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of American Independence.

The plaque was jointly unveiled by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at an event attended by Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, US consul general Laura Williams, diplomats, government officials and industry leaders.

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The special designation by the Telangana government honours the United States and reflects Hyderabad's growing role in strengthening India-US engagement.

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{{^usCountry}} Thanking the Telangana government for the initiative, ambassador Gor said the gesture reflected the strong partnership championed by President Trump. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thanking the Telangana government for the initiative, ambassador Gor said the gesture reflected the strong partnership championed by President Trump. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "We are deeply grateful to the Government of Telangana for the generous tribute of naming Donald Trump Avenue, a gesture that reflects the kind of strong, respectful partnership President Trump has championed for America," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We are deeply grateful to the Government of Telangana for the generous tribute of naming Donald Trump Avenue, a gesture that reflects the kind of strong, respectful partnership President Trump has championed for America," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The ambassador also highlighted Hyderabad's growing importance in the India-US relationship, particularly in sectors such as aerospace, defence and technology. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ambassador also highlighted Hyderabad's growing importance in the India-US relationship, particularly in sectors such as aerospace, defence and technology. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Deputy chief minister Vikramarka said Hyderabad had emerged as one of India's strongest bridges to the United States. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy chief minister Vikramarka said Hyderabad had emerged as one of India's strongest bridges to the United States. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "As the United States marks Freedom 250, Hyderabad is proud to stand as one of India's strongest bridges to America," he said. BJP attacks Congress over Trump tribute {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "As the United States marks Freedom 250, Hyderabad is proud to stand as one of India's strongest bridges to America," he said. BJP attacks Congress over Trump tribute {{/usCountry}}

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The road renaming quickly drew criticism from the BJP, which pointed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's past criticism of Trump and US policies.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla questioned why a Congress government would honour Trump after Rahul Gandhi had accused the US President of acting against Indian interests.

"Rahul Ki Hypocrisy Pro Max. Rahul Gandhi says President TRUMP hurting Indian Interests. Then why is his government in Telangana giving the ultimate tribute to him by renaming a road after him?" Poonawalla wrote on X.

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He also took a swipe at chief minister Revanth Reddy, alleging that the Telangana leader had previously disregarded Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the Adani Group.

"So Revanth Reddy basically doesn't take Rahul Baba seriously? He did the same when Rahul was chanting Adani Adani... He went and did an MoU with Adani group," Poonawalla said.

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BJP leaders cited Rahul Gandhi's past criticism of US President Donald Trump and the India-US trade deal to question the Telangana government's decision.

Earlier this year, Gandhi had attacked the Centre over the trade agreement, alleging that the Narendra Modi government had compromised national interests and conceded too much in negotiations with the Trump administration. He also urged the US to "talk to us as equals" and accused the government of failing to adequately protect India's economic interests in the deal.

(With inputs from PTI)

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