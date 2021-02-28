'I appreciate him for...': Ghulam Nabi Azad goes all praise for PM Modi

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said he appreciates Prime Minister Narendra Modi for never hiding the fact that he hails from a village and used to sell tea. Drawing parallels between himself and the prime minister, Azad said he had not forgotten his roots.

"I like a lot of things about many leaders. I am from the village and feel proud... Even our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) hails from the village and used to sell tea. We are political rivals but I appreciate that he does not hide his true self," he said while addressing an event in Jammu.

After being felicitated with the 'Sher-e-Gurjar award' by Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust on Sunday, the leader said, "I have travelled the whole world. I have stayed in 5-star and 7-star hotels. But the scent of the people who belong to my village is unmatched."

His statement comes days after PM Modi sang high praises of the leader. A "true friend" to him, Azad set high standards as a Member of Parliament and the Leader of Opposition, the PM had said.

"Power comes and goes, but only a few know how to digest it. Therefore, as a friend, I respect him for the things he has done over the years," he said.

Azad, who served as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir between 2005 and 2008, retired from the post of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha on February 15.

Bidding adieu to Azad, PM Modi had become emotional and said, "The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi ji will have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House."

Following this emotional episode, there were speculations that the Congress leader might join the BJP. However, in an interview with HT, Azad said, “I will join the BJP when we have black snow in Kashmir.”

The former Rajya Sabha member is in Jammu on a three-day visit.

