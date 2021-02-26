Cong leader Ghulam Nabi Azad arrives in Jammu on 3-day visit
Former Rajya Sabha member and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad arrived in Jammu on a three-day visit on Friday to a rousing reception at the airport by party leaders and workers.
Former legislative assembly speaker Tara Chand, former J&K Congress president Peerzada Mohammad Sayed, former minister GM Saroori, Jugal Kishore, Ghulam Nabi Monga, Subhash Gupta and Naresh Gupta had lined up on the airport road to welcome Azad.
During his three day visit Azad will be attending social and religious functions of Gandhi Global Family, Guru Ravi Dass Sabha anf Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust before returning to Delhi on Sunday.
When PM Modi got emotional while talking about the senior Congress leader in Parliament, there were speculations that the latter might join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Modi heaped praise on Azad and called him a leader who cared for his party, country, and Parliament.
However, in an interview with HT days before his retirement, Azad said, “I will join the BJP when we have black snow in Kashmir.”
He said he has known Modi since the 90s when they would participate in TV debates. He added they fought, and even shared a cup of tea. Azad maintained that those who say he will join the BJP or spread these rumours do not know him.
In Jaishankar’s 75-minute phone call to China’s Wang Yi, one message stands out
- India China row: Jaishankar presented his diagnosis of the hurdles to the normal resumption of bilateral ties in his conversation with Wang Yi, and the steps needed to turn back the clock.
News updates from HT: PM says India's health ecosystem being praised worldwide
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Meghalaya: Masked men attack labourers from Assam; 1 killed, 7 injured
- Meghalaya home minister said around 15-20 masked persons were involved in the attack on the labourers.
Contempt plea against officials over killing of tigress Avni withdrawn
- Plea seeking contempt action against Maharashtra officials over killing of tigress Avni withdrawn
