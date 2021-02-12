Congress picks Mallikarjun Kharge as next Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha
Congress on Friday nominated its senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge as the next Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha in place of Ghulam Nabi Azad. The development was confirmed by House chairperson and vice president M Venkaiah Naidu's office, which received a letter of nomination from the Congress party.
The post of the Leader of Opposition in the Upper House will fall vacant after the retirement of Azad on February 15.
IRCTC site back online after facing ‘technical’ glitches
- The IRCTC web portal displayed a message saying the site was undergoing maintenance, asking people to revisit after some time. It also added those who wanted to cancel their bookings can call the customer service number or mail them.
News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi asks govt to scrap farm laws
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
