I can perfectly fill political vacuum in Telangana: Y S Sharmila

YSR Telangana Party founder-president YS Sharmila will complete her 3,000-km padayatra covering the length and breadth of the southern state on Friday. Sharmila, who floated the party in July 2021 with the slogan of bringing back “Rajanna Rajyam” — a welfare state envisaged by her late father and former chief minister of combined Andhra Pradesh late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy — is struggling to find a space in the cluttered political landscape of Telangana.

Enthused by the impressive crowds at her padayatra, Sharmila tells Srinivasa Rao Apparasu in an interview that she is confident that the people of the state would bless her in the next year’s assembly elections. Edited excerpts:

There are three major parties fighting the political battle in Telangana. Do you think there is still a political vacuum in the state that you can fill?

Yes, there is definitely a political vacuum in Telangana. When TRS (Telanagana Rashtra Samithi) president K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) won the assembly elections for a second time in 2018, he did not win on the basis of his performance or his schemes. People did not want him to be in power, but there was no alternative. They did not find an effective alternative in the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) or the Congress. The situation is still prevailing now. I am the one who can perfectly fill the vacuum.

But in the ongoing by-election to Munugode assembly seat, the fight is only among these three parties. Your party is nowhere to be seen.

What is happening in Munugode is just politics and a dog fight on the streets. It is not an election to change the lives of the people for better. It is a thousand-crore-rupees expensive election, far away from democracy. We don’t want to be part of that. In the assembly elections, people do not want this kind of politics or leadership. They want a leader like late YS Rajasekhar Reddy, who can realise their dreams. And I am here to fulfil their aspirations.

But you are alone in the battle without leaders, cadre and an organisational structure. There is hardly any time left for the next assembly elections. How do you expect to put up a fight?

It is a fact that I am fighting with big mountains. I know these are national, established and cadre-based parties and I am a small player. There is a long way to go. But I am here to stay and I am here to build my organisation, as I go deeper into the people. If I can convince the people that I am with them and I am their hope, then that is the major battle won. Ultimately, it is the god who will bless us.

There is a talk of early elections in Telangana. Do you have the strength to face them?

Early polls or as per the schedule — either way, I am not equipped. But that doesn’t matter to me. I am not gambling much. I am at a certain stage and there is no way I can go lower than this. I can only go higher. I am sure the god and the people will bless me.

What are the major issues that you have identified during the padayatra?

Telangana was a flourishing state eight years ago with surplus budget. Now, it has run into a debt to the extent of ₹4 lakh crore. Yet, the life of the people has not improved. The government has failed to fulfil many of its promises — crop loan waiver did not happen, construction of two-bedroom houses did not happen. All the money was siphoned off. Corruption is the major issue.

You have been invoking the name of YSR all along your padayatra. How relevant is YSR for Telangana now, given the fact that he was a strong opponent of Telangana formation?

Of course, YSR is still relevant to Telangana. When he was the chief minister, he never discriminated on the basis of region; yet, he had the highest concern for the people of Telangana and their insecurity feeling. He understood the Telangana sentiment. That is why his schemes like free power to agriculture sector and Jalayagnam (to build irrigation projects) were all aimed at uplifting the farmers of Telangana.

YSR loved the people of Telangana and the people loved him back immensely. It was only after his death that the people of the region started feeling insecure and demanding separate state. During the padayatra, it is quite visible on their faces.

Why did you take seven years to launch a party in Telangana, claiming YSR’s legacy? Is there any other agenda?

How would I know that KCR will be such a big failure? He was claiming and still claims that the people of Telangana have been living in a state of bliss, enjoying the benefits of various schemes. But the contrary is true. All along my padayatra, people complain that they have not been enjoying any benefits they were getting during the YSR regime — whether it was zero interest crop loans, fee reimbursement, healthcare etc.

While KCR’s failure is my political plank, I am also highlighting the fact that I carry the legacy of YSR. They believe that, being the daughter of YSR, I am their hope and I can fulfil their dreams.

Which party will you ally with, if such a necessity arises?

I am disappointed with all political parties in Telangana, I don’t want to ally with anybody. Our is the only regional party in Telangana now, as even TRS claims to have become a national party and so, I am the only one to fight for the cause of Telangana.

I belong to this region – I have grown up here, studied here, married here, my children are studying here. My past, future and present is Telangana. I have every right to represent this region.

