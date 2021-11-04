Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / I join family to spend Diwali every year, PM Modi tells jawans at J&K's Nowshera
india news

I join family to spend Diwali every year, PM Modi tells jawans at J&K's Nowshera

The PM said soldiers are the 'suraksha kawach' of the country. "It is because of you all that people of our country can sleep peacefully and there is happiness during festivals,” he added.
PM Narendra Modi treats soldiers with sweets on the occasion of Diwali at Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir.(ANI )
Updated on Nov 04, 2021 12:54 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he wished to celebrate Diwali with family members and hence, he joins soldiers at the borders every year on the occasion.

The Prime Minister, who reached Nowshera in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir a while ago, said he brought along with him the blessing of crores of Indians for the jawans there.

“Our soldiers are the 'suraksha kawach' of 'Maa Bharti'. It is because of you all that people of our country can sleep peacefully and there is happiness during festivals,” he said, adding, “Your capability, strength ensure peace and security for the country.”

“I have spent each Diwali with soldiers guarding our borders. Today, I have brought along with me the blessings of crores of Indians for our soldiers here,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Since taking over as prime minister, Modi has made it a point to meet troops in a border region on Diwali, starting from a visit to Siachen in 2014.

Recalling the surgical strikes the Army carried out against militant launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,  the PM said it fills every Indian with pride on the role this brigade played during the surgical strike. “Many attempts made to spread terrorism here after that, but (the jawans) gave a befitting reply,” he added.

Modi further spoke about procurement of defence equipment that used to take years. “The commitment to self-reliance in the defence sector is the the only way to change old methods,” he added.

“We have to enhance, adapt our military capabilities in line with changing world and mode of war,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Adi Shankaracharya’s statue to be unveiled at Kedarnath

Excise duty cut on fuel by-product of bypoll outcome, says P Chidambaram 

J&K: Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in Nowshera, pays tribute to martyrs

India's Covid-19 tally rises by 12,885; positivity rate at 1.21%
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP