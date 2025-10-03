‘I love Modi allowed’: Asaduddin Owaisi's jibe amid ‘I love Muhammad’ row, BJP reacts

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has fired a direct salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that “I love Modi” can be said but not “I love Mohammad”. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi addresses a public meeting in Hyderabad, Telangana, on Thursday.(PTI)

Owaisi’s attack on PM Modi comes as the “I love Mohammad” poster controversy has gripped the country, especially Uttar Pradesh. The Hyderabad MP questioned the restrictions on expressing love for Prophet Mohammad.

Referring to an FIR registered against some individuals in UP for allegedly installing boards with “I Love Mohammad” during an Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession, Owaisi wondered which direction this country is headed.

“Even if we want to go to our Mosque, they want to snatch it away. One can say I love Modi, but can't say I love Mohammad. Where are you planning to land?" PTI quoted him as saying.

The AIMIM leader clarified that there would be no objection if someone displayed posters praising PM Narendra Modi. He reaffirmed his identity as a Muslim, saying he follows Prophet Mohammad.

The controversy erupted on September 9, when the police in Kanpur registered a case against 24 people for allegedly installing boards with 'I Love Mohammad' written on them during a religious procession on September 4.

Bareilly witnessed tensions on September 26, when locals and police clashed in the heart of the city following Friday prayers after the cancellation of a proposed protest over the "I Love Mohammad" posters. Several people were injured in the clashes.

BJP reacts to Asaduddin Owaisi’s salvo on PM Narendra Modi

BJP reacted to Asaduddin Owaisi's remarks on “I love Mohammad” row and comparison with PM Modi, saying the action in Uttar Pradesh was taken against the “violence” and the “Gunda element”.

Union minister Prahlad Joshi said that videos of stone pelting were available for everyone to see.



“See, whatever action is being taken, it is against the violence. And by not taking any permission, for indulging in violence and putting up any banner, including this, without informing the authorities. And subsequently creating the violence. You know how they are pelting the stones, you see the videos are available. Action is being initiated against the violence, against the ‘gunda element’ who are involved in such type of violence,” Joshi told the media.