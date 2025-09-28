‘I Love Muhammad’ row: 48-hour internet suspension in Bareilly; tensions spread to Barabanki, Mau | Top updates
Violence broke out in Barabanki, Mau, and Muzaffarnagar after protests in Bareilly over the ‘I Love Muhammad’ campaign.
Following violent clashes in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, internet services have been suspended for 48 hours on Saturday in connection with the ‘I Love Muhammad’ controversy, while police conducted overnight house-to-house searches to apprehend culprits and arrested a prominent cleric.
In response to the unrest, the district administration directed the suspension of internet services for two days. BSNL regional general manager Pankaj Porwal confirmed, “The letter viral on social media is authentic. We have received official instructions and suspended internet services accordingly.”
On Friday night, after clashes erupted in Bareilly following Friday prayers, tensions rose in Faizullaganj village in Barabanki district, near the state capital, Lucknow, when a banner bearing the words ‘I Love Muhammad’ was reportedly torn down.
Also Read | Bareilly violence: Future generations will think twice before rioting, says Yogi Adityanath
Top 10 updates
- Tensions erupt in multiple districts: Violence erupted in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Barabanki, Mau, and Muzaffarnagar, following protests in Bareilly over the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign. Police carried out overnight house-to-house raids to apprehend culprits, arresting prominent cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza along with seven associates.
- Arrests and court action: Police on Saturday arrested Maulana Tauqeer Raza, identified as the chief conspirator, and his seven associates on Saturday in connection with violent clashes in Bareilly after Friday prayers. All eight have been sent to jail following court orders. Authorities stated that the unrest was part of a week-long plan to disrupt law and order.
- FIRs and involvement: So far, ten FIRs have been registered: five at Kotwali, two at Baradari, and one each at Qila, Premnagar, and Cantonment police stations. Nearly 2,000 people are estimated to have participated in the violence, with 39 individuals detained for questioning. Stone-pelters are still being identified.
- Evidence of pre-planning: Investigations revealed that preparations for the violence began seven days prior. Police recovered weapons, empty cartridges, and petrol-filled bottles from the scene. Officials said, “The incident was not spontaneous. It was a carefully hatched conspiracy.”
- Role of social media: Provocative messages were circulated via WhatsApp groups and later deleted to confuse the public. The DIG stated, “Messages were used to incite violence. Those who gathered were found in possession of a large quantity of weapons. Considering these facts, it is evident that this was a well-planned conspiracy.”
- Police injuries and control measures: During the clashes, 22 policemen were injured. Empty shells and petrol bottles were seized. Deputy Inspector General Ajay Kumar Sahni confirmed that 10 FIRs have been filed, 39 people identified, and Maulana Tauqeer Raza emerged as the key conspirator. Security forces have restored control over the city.
- Incidents in Barabanki and Mau: In Barabanki, eight people were arrested for holding a procession after a banner reading ‘I Love Muhammad’ was allegedly torn down. In Mau, a procession was dispersed by police after participants chanted slogans and circulated a video on social media. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.
- Unauthorised processions in Varanasi: Police in Varanasi arrested seven individuals and a juvenile on September 22 for holding an unauthorised procession with ‘I Love Muhammad’ posters. Officials said the act was designed to disrupt communal harmony, instil fear, and establish dominance over other communities.
- Muzaffarnagar arrests and preventive measures: In Muzaffarnagar, at least five people were arrested for distributing objectionable pamphlets and stickers. District magistrate Umesh Mishra imposed prohibitory orders, banning processions without prior permission, while religious leaders appealed for communal harmony.
- Security deployment and ongoing investigation: More than 8,000 security personnel from 15 districts have been deployed in Bareilly to maintain peace. Police continue door-to-door searches, monitor social media, and investigate the involvement of local politicians. Schools, colleges, and commercial establishments remain open, with authorities warning that anyone disturbing public order will face strict action under the Goondas Act and the National Security Act.