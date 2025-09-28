‘I Love Muhammad’ row: 48-hour internet suspension in Bareilly; tensions spread to Barabanki, Mau | Top updates

Following violent clashes in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, internet services have been suspended for 48 hours on Saturday in connection with the ‘I Love Muhammad’ controversy, while police conducted overnight house-to-house searches to apprehend culprits and arrested a prominent cleric. People stage a protest after the Friday prayers over the 'I love Mohammad' row, in Bareilly on Friday. (AICC)

In response to the unrest, the district administration directed the suspension of internet services for two days. BSNL regional general manager Pankaj Porwal confirmed, “The letter viral on social media is authentic. We have received official instructions and suspended internet services accordingly.”

On Friday night, after clashes erupted in Bareilly following Friday prayers, tensions rose in Faizullaganj village in Barabanki district, near the state capital, Lucknow, when a banner bearing the words ‘I Love Muhammad’ was reportedly torn down.

Top 10 updates