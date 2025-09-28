Bareilly violence: Cleric Tauqeer Raza, seven associates sent to jail; internet suspended for 48 hours

Police on Saturday arrested cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza, along with his seven associates, terming him the chief conspirator in connection with the violent clashes in Bareilly following Friday prayers. Police maintaining vigil in Bareilly on Saturday. (PTI PHOTO)

All the eight were sent to jail following court orders. Authorities said the unrest was not sudden but part of a week-long plan to disrupt law and order.

“The main conspirator of the Bareilly unrest, Maulana Tauqeer Raza, along with seven mischievous elements, have been arrested, produced in court, and sent to 14-day judicial custody,” Bareilly district magistrate Avinash Singh said at a joint press conference with senior superintendent of police Anurag Arya on Saturday.

Following the violence, the district administration ordered suspension of internet services for 48 hours. BSNL regional general manager Pankaj Porwal confirmed the move, saying, “The letter viral on social media is authentic. We have received official instructions and suspended internet services accordingly.”

SSP Anurag Arya confirmed that 10 FIRs have so far been registered — five at Kotwali, two at Baradari, and one each at Qila, Premnagar, and Cantonment police stations. Nearly 2,000 people are estimated to have been involved in the violence. Police have so far detained 39 individuals for questioning, while stone-pelters are being identified.

Investigations revealed that preparations for the violence had begun seven days earlier. From the spot, police recovered a large quantity of weapons, empty cartridges, and petrol-filled bottles. “The incident was not spontaneous. It was a carefully hatched conspiracy,” police officials said.

Deputy inspector general of police Ajay Kumar Sahni stated that the situation in the city is now under control. “So far, 10 FIRs have been filed. Based on evidence, action is being taken. A total of 39 people have been identified. Maulana Tauqeer Raza has emerged as the key conspirator. He, along with seven others, has been arrested and sent to jail following court orders,” Sahni said.

The DIG added that provocative messages were first circulated on WhatsApp groups and then retracted to confuse people.

“Messages were used to incite violence. Those who gathered were found in possession of a large quantity of weapons. Considering these facts, it is evident that this was a well-planned conspiracy. Preparations had been made in advance,” he said. Twenty-two policemen were injured in the stone-pelting and firing. Empty shells and petrol bottles were also seized from the scene.