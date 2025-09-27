Future generations will think twice before rioting: Yogi on Bareilly action

Bareilly/Meerut: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the action taken by his government after violence erupted post-Friday prayers in Bareilly will serve as a lesson that will make future generations think twice before indulging in riots. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

Targeting the Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza, who was arrested by police in connection with the Friday violence, the chief minister said a Maulana in Bareilly “forgot who holds power in the state” and assumed “he could disrupt the system at will.”

“The lesson we have taught will make future generations think twice before indulging in riots. What kind of way is this to stop governance? Before 2017, this was the norm in UP, but since 2017, we haven’t even allowed curfew to be imposed. Uttar Pradesh’s story of development begins here,” Adityanath said at an event in Lucknow.

“We made it clear that there will be no blockade and no curfew,” he stressed.

The chief minister also launched a sharp attack on previous governments, alleging that rioters were invited to the chief minister’s residence and honoured.

“Rioters were welcomed, professional criminals and mafias were saluted by those in power. The ruling leaders even shook hands with their dogs. You must have seen how the head of the government felt proud shaking hands with a mafia’s dog,” he remarked.

The unrest broke out during protests over the “I Love Mohammad” controversy, which saw vandalism, stone-pelting, and even firing on police personnel. So far, ten first information reports (FIRs) have been registered against 1,700 unidentified and several named individuals. Police said 39 arrests have been made.

Initially, Raza was placed under house arrest, but late at night, he was moved from Faiq Enclave to an undisclosed location for questioning. Officials are examining the mobile phones of Raza and his supporters to ascertain their role in the violence. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Anurag Arya confirmed his arrest on Saturday.

On Friday night, Adityanath held a video conference with senior officials, directing them to take strict action against those involved in the unrest.

