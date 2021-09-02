I pray to Waheguru daily that the mistrust ends: Rawat amid Punjab crisis

The Congress in-charge for Punjab, Harish Rawat, spoke to Ramesh Vinayak and Navneet Sharma about the tussle between chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and the party’s state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Edited excerpts:

Who will lead the Congress in the 2022 polls – Captain Amarinder or Sidhu? The Congress has some established norms that are applicable to all states. Where we are in government, both the CM and the PCC president are there. The PCC chief represents the AICC. The CM runs the government and people want to see how you have governed the state. This is the standard practice. After the elections, MLAs sit together and almost always they resolve to leave the decision of selecting the leader to the Congress president. Therefore, who will be the face of the party is not an issue.

But, the party had named Capt Amarinder Singh as its CM face before the 2017 polls. We were not in the government then. Amarinder Singh Ji was PCC president at that time. He was named the chief ministerial candidate to boost the prospects. At present, we are in the government... Both situations cannot be equated. Both are very important people and have their role and responsibilities.

What about your statement last week that the party will go into the polls under Capt Amarinder’s leadership?My complete statement was not reported. I had made mention of the Congress tradition in this regard, but it was left out. It was unfortunate that some of my colleagues made it an issue of public debate. Instead of talking to the media, they should have called and spoken to me.

When the Congress high command made Sidhu the PCC chief, it was expected that it would solve the issue between the leaders, but it hasn’t, and the party still has two centres of power. We were also hoping that with greater responsibility and a bigger platform under his feet, he will be able to resolve contradictions. I think he will learn by experience. We will have to understand one thing that Sidhu’s politics is based on anti-incumbency. When Sidhu was in BJP, he was criticising the SAD even though the two parties were in alliance. The issues he raised were also taken up by the Congress, but they are not so simple that you can resolve them by pressing a button. I know how the chief minister has to walk on a razor’s edge on several issues. He has to ensure that there is no social or communal backlash.

But Sidhu is emerging as the biggest critic of his own government. There is difference in the way we look at it. On PPAs, electricity bill, bus permits, etc, I am as vocal as Sidhu is. Should I be seen as my own govt’s critic?

Why can’t the chief minister convince Sidhu about all this? Sidhu is convinced. To certain extent, I will like him to stick on these issues. After all, I have to see everything with electoral angle also. We will find a solution to all these issues if not today, then tomorrow.

If that’s so, what is behind the tussle between Sidhu and CM? I pray to Waheguru with folded hands daily that mistrust between the two should end. You have to deal with psychology of human beings. The CM has his own experience and Sidhu has his own style. When you have such people, it is difficult to make them bond... it takes time.

What is the root cause of this mistrust, temperamentally they are different or there is no chemistry? There are many things – background, personality and approach. These cannot be rectified in one day. I am quite hopeful that we will solve this problem before the elections, and everything will be in order.

Isn’t the Congress losing out in the battle of perception? We are fortunate that our competitors are like lost gamblers otherwise we would have faced problems. I have no hesitation in admitting this.

There is strong perception that Sidhu’s elevation and 18-point agenda have eroded Capt Amarinder’s authority. We are an old party and I have been a chief minister myself. Do you think I do not understand that if the CM’s authority is eroded whom will it hurt? Circumstances were such that we needed to take a decision. Unfortunately, the CM took a public stand. I had advised him against taking a stand in public. If any decision was taken against his stand, it was not eroding his authority. In democracy, nobody is the last word. Sometimes, the Congress president’s decisions are changed by the working committee.

You once said that Sidhu is like a Rafale. Is he in control or gone out of control? Rafale is always in control. Its control system is excellent. I have not wasted my 55 years in politics. You should have some faith in my art. Our Rafale will hit the opposition. At this moment, we are refining its weaponry system.