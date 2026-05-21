‘I too am a cockroach’: Oppn leaders endorse party, say it's ‘BJP vs CJP’. A look at names

What started as an internet joke is now turning into one of the loudest political meme movements online. The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), a satirical outfit born barely four days ago on Thursday touched 12 million followers on Instagram, overtaking the BJP’s 8.7 million followers on the platform.

Cockroach Janata Party gains backing from opposition leaders, internet personalities

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The so-called party, founded by Abhijeet Dipke, proudly calls itself the “Voice of the Lazy & Unemployed” and has quickly gained traction among internet creators and meme-loving Gen Z users, with social media timelines now flooded with cockroach emojis. And now, political heavyweights are joining the fun too.

(Screengrab from Instagram)

‘BJP versus CJP’

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{{^usCountry}} Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav threw his weight behind the movement with a short post on Instagram and X. “BJP versus CJP,” he wrote. That one-liner quickly went viral. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav threw his weight behind the movement with a short post on Instagram and X. “BJP versus CJP,” he wrote. That one-liner quickly went viral. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} AAP leader Manish Sisodia also joined in with an Instagram video. “I too am a cockroach,” Sisodia said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AAP leader Manish Sisodia also joined in with an Instagram video. “I too am a cockroach,” Sisodia said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “When it’s a war between the Crocodile and the Cockroaches, I proudly stand with the Cockroach Janta Party.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When it’s a war between the Crocodile and the Cockroaches, I proudly stand with the Cockroach Janta Party.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trinamool Congress leaders Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad also publicly asked to join the Cockroach Janata Party. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trinamool Congress leaders Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad also publicly asked to join the Cockroach Janata Party. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kirti Azad posted on X, “I would like to join the cockroach janta party. What are the qualifications required?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kirti Azad posted on X, “I would like to join the cockroach janta party. What are the qualifications required?” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The CJP responded in full meme mode: “We welcome Kirti Azad to our Cockroach Janta Party. Winning the 1983 World Cup is a good enough qualification.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CJP responded in full meme mode: “We welcome Kirti Azad to our Cockroach Janta Party. Winning the 1983 World Cup is a good enough qualification.” {{/usCountry}}

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Mahua Moitra also joined the trend, posting: “I too would like to join the CJP (besides being a card carrying member of the Anti National Party).”

The party welcomed her saying, “You are the fighter democracy needs, Mahua Moitra. Welcome to CJP!”

‘Frustration of Indian youth’

Popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, meanwhile, described the sudden rise of the party as a reflection of growing anger among young people.

Calling it a “GenZ movement”, he said the massive online support represented the “frustration of Indian Youth”.

“Demand the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradha, and I too would like to be a member of the Cockroach Janata Party,” he added in a video posted on Instagram.

How a cockroach meme became a political storm

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The Cockroach Janata Party emerged after controversial remarks by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant comparing some unemployed youth to “cockroaches” and “parasites” triggered widespread backlash online.

“There are youngsters, like cockroaches, who don't get any employment or have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists, and they start attacking everyone,” he had said.

Before CJI Kant issued a clarification, the remarks had already set off a wave of outrage online. What began as sarcastic commentary and memes soon snowballed into a full-fledged internet movement, eventually giving birth to the Cockroach Janata Party.

The party openly admits it is satire. But behind the humour, users say, lies frustration over unemployment, competitive exams, inflation, political privilege and pressure on young Indians.

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Its manifesto includes demands such as:

No post-retirement Rajya Sabha seats for Chief Justices

Strict action against deletion of valid votes

Electoral bans for defecting legislators

Action against misinformation by media outlets

Greater representation for women in governance

Why Gen Z is loving it

Unlike traditional political campaigns built around rallies and long speeches, the CJP has carved out its space almost entirely through meme culture, striking a chord with young social media users who increasingly relate to its humour and messaging.

Its posts mix dramatic revolution-style graphics with absurd humour, sarcastic slogans and deeply relatable jokes about unemployment and exam stress.

Supporters jokingly describe themselves as “survivors” of inflation, entrance tests, job hunts and societal expectations.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Priyanshu Priya ...Read More Priyanshu Priya is a journalist with nearly three years of newsroom experience, driven by a deep belief that stories, when told right, can shape conversations and hold power to account. Currently working as a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times, she writes on a wide spectrum of issues, from Indian politics and Delhi’s public concerns to global trade tensions and high-stakes crime stories. Priya joined HT at a pivotal moment, as Operation Sindoor was unfolding, and has since covered some of the most defining developments in recent times. Her reporting spans the Air India plane crash and the Pahalgam terror attack to India–US trade tensions, unrest in the Middle East, and key Assembly elections across states. She thrives in the fast-paced world of breaking news. In 2025–26, she was recognised with the Hindustan Times Digi Journo of the Q3 Award for driving over 4 million page views in a single month. A postgraduate in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and a Mass Communication graduate from Patna Women’s College, Priya began her news career with the Zee News English team, where she extensively covered the Lok Sabha Election 2024, along with the Delhi and Maharashtra Assembly elections. When she’s not tracking or writing the next big development, she unwinds by watching series and films, reading books with strong female protagonists, and revisiting comfort shows for the familiar ease they bring when life feels a little too jittery. Read Less

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