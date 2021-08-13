‘I wanted to touch the stars’: Air India pilot Zoya Agarwal inspires women to dream big

Captain Zoya Agarwal, who first made headlines in January for commanding an all-women team piloting India's longest non-stop commercial flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru, is now breaking other records in her flight career. Captain Agarwal added another feather to her cap this week when she was chosen by the United Nations as its spokesperson for Generation Equality. In a first, the UN also featured India and Air India on International Youth Day to spread awareness among the youth.

“I am so humbled and privileged,” news agency ANI quoted Captain Zoya Agarwal as saying. “I have represented our country as the flag carrier of Air India on a platform like UN women, which is so close to my heart." She said that she was honoured to carry the national flag all across the world with “pride and humility”.

Humbled to be part of @UN_Women with brilliant youth icon @GretaThunberg who Inspires me!The idea of #sustainability and reducing #CarbonFootprint led to the Record all women’s flight over the North Pole turning a new leaf in Aviation History and paving way for a Greener Planet. pic.twitter.com/oududmtM0q — Captain Zoya (@ZoyaCaptain) August 12, 2021

Inspiring the next generation of women to never give up on their dreams, Captain Zoya Agarwal said that when everyone around tried to dissuade her from achieving what she wanted, she kept believing in herself and stayed focused.

“My dream started when I was eight years old, I wanted to touch the stars,” said Air India pilot Zoya Agarwal while speaking to reporters.

“I come from a place where I was not even allowed to have such dreams," she said. “I relied on my inner voice which guided me throughout and motivated me to believe that nothing is impossible."

Every woman should dream and believe in themselves to accomplish them, she said, irrespective of the difficulties. “Work hard, stay focused and dedicated, give your 100 per cent but never give up.”

Captain Agarwal, who is now the commander of Air India flying the Boeing 777 aircraft all over the world, said, “I am possible”.