'I was shocked': CT Ravi's son says father can't use abusive language for women

Swarthak Surya, the son of BJP leader CT Ravi, said he has unwavering faith in his father's innocence in the derogatory remark case. He said his father would never use such language for anyone, especially women. Davanagere: Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra with party leader CT Ravi and others during a press conference.(PTI)

He said he was shocked after the allegations were levelled against Ravi. He said his father treats everyone with reverence.

"I was shocked when I heard the allegations. I know my father, he would never use such abusive language for anyone, especially women. He treats everyone with respect, whether young or old. I never doubted my father for a moment," Surya told ANI.

Talking to the news agency after his father got bail, he said his release was a big relief to the family.

"There were a lot of emotions in the last 24 hours. I was worried a lot, especially when I saw that he was arrested. I do not even understand why there was such a sudden arrest. Especially considering the fact that he even had a head injury. When he was released, it was a big relief," he added.

Karnataka minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar has accused Ravi of using derogatory language for her.

After his release, CT Ravi said the case against him was false.

"Our custodian was Chairman, when our custodian clearly said and gave a ruling a false case was filed against me and they treated me like a terrorist, let them introspect what they have done, I'm not doing well as I didn't eat properly last night and in the morning. It's a win for the truth, this High Court order is a clear message that we all must follow the law. Though there was no proof against me I was arrested," he said.

What is the allegation against CT Ravi?

Earlier in the day, Lakshmi Hebbalkar expressed distress over the incident.

"After completing the protest (against the remarks of Amit Shah), I was sitting quietly in my seat. At that time, CT Ravi called Rahul Gandhi a drug addict. In response, I asked, 'Even if you have been in accidents--does that make you a murderer?"

She further alleged that CT Ravi used derogatory words against her following this exchange.

"I am also a mother. People look up to me, and I hope thousands are inspired to enter politics because of me," she added.

With inputs from ANI