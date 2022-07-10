INS Vikrant successfully completes 4th phase of sea trials; navy releases pics

The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant on Sunday successfully completed the fourth phase of sea trials during which trials of the majority of equipment and systems onboard were undertaken, the Indian Navy said. The trials took place ahead of its scheduled commissioning into the Indian Navy on August 15.

In the images released by the navy, the MiG-29K fighter, which operates from its only active carrier INS Vikramaditya, can be seen on Vikrant in at least two of these images.

Designed by the Indian Navy’s Directorate of Naval Design (DND), Vikrant has been built at the state-owned Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL). The warship, with a displacement of 37,500 tonnes, Vikrant has put India in a select league -- only the US, the UK, Russia, France and China have the capability to build aircraft carriers. It will operate MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31 helicopters, MH-60R multi-role helicopters and the indigenous advanced light helicopters. It has been named after the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant operated by the navy from 1961 to 1997.

India currently operates a solitary aircraft carrier, INS Vikramaditya, bought second-hand from Russia for $2.33 billion. In contrast, China operates two aircraft carriers — CV-16 Liaoning and CV-17 Shandong. It is building a third carrier as it expands its footprint in the Indian Ocean Region.

Vikrant has an indigenous content of 76%. The construction of the aircraft carrier began in 2009.

The IAC is 262 metres long, has a beam of 62 metres and a height of 59 metres. It has 14 decks, including five in the superstructure, 2,300 compartments, can accommodate a crew of 1,700, including specialised cabins for women officers.

Vikrant will be the fourth aircraft carrier to be operated by the Indian Navy - first Vikrant (British origin) from 1961 to 1997, INS Viraat (British origin) from 1987 to 2016 and INS Vikramaditya (Russian origin) 2013 onwards.

The Indian Navy is also in the process of procuring a fleet of deck-based fighter jets under the government-to-government route for Vikrant, people familiar with the development told news agency PTI.

They said the navy has shortlisted Boeing's F/A-18E Super Hornet and Rafale M aircraft produced by the French aerospace major Dassault Aviation for the procurement.

Both the aircraft had demonstrated their operational capabilities at a naval facility in Goa and the navy is now preparing a detailed report on their performance.

In May, two Boeing F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter aircraft showcased their operational capability at the naval facility in Goa while a similar exercise was carried out by the Rafale maritime fighter jet in January.

