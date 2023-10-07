News / India News / IAF chief to unveil air force’s new ensign in Prayagraj on Sunday

IAF chief to unveil air force’s new ensign in Prayagraj on Sunday

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 07, 2023 06:56 PM IST

The current ensign was adopted more than seven decades ago, replacing the Royal Indian Air Force ensign that featured the Union Jack and the RIAF roundel (red, white and blue)

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari will unveil the air force’s new ensign at the 91st IAF Day celebrations at Prayagraj on Sunday, IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Ashish Moghe said on Saturday.

The IAF crest will now feature on the top right corner of the ensign, which currently displays the national flag in the upper left canton and IAF tri-colour roundel in the lower right.
The IAF crest will now feature on the top right corner of the ensign, which currently displays the national flag in the upper left canton and IAF tri-colour roundel in the lower right.

The IAF crest will now feature on the top right corner of the ensign, which currently displays the national flag in the upper left canton and IAF tri-colour roundel in the lower right, he said. The current ensign was adopted more than seven decades ago, replacing the Royal Indian Air Force ensign that featured the Union Jack and the RIAF roundel (red, white and blue).

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The IAF crest consists of the Ashoka lion on the top, with the Himalayan eagle with its wings spread below it, denoting the fighting qualities of the air force. A light blue ring encircles the eagle with Bhartiya Vayu Sena written on it in Hindi. The IAF’s motto, Nabh Sparsham Deeptam (Touch the Sky with Glory), is inscribed below the eagle in golden Devanagari.

The new ensign was created to better reflect the values of the IAF, Moghe added.

It comes a year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Indian Navy’s ensign at the commissioning ceremony of aircraft carrier Vikrant, with the flag drawing inspiration from the seal of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Cross of St George being dropped.

The IAF’s MiG-21 fighter jets will take part in the IAF Day flypast over Sangam in Prayagraj for the last time this year. The flypast will feature 120 aircraft, including the IAF’s newest C-295 transport plane. The air display will include Rafales, Sukhoi-30s, Mirage-2000s, MiG-29s, Jaguars, LCA Tejas, C-17s, C-130Js, IL-76s, AN-32s, Chinooks, Apaches and Hawks.

The IAF held its annual celebrations in Chandigarh last year, in line with the three services now organising their flagship ceremonial events outside the national capital. The parade was traditionally held at the Hindan air base on the outskirts of the national capital.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out