IAF chopper crash: Mamata ends meeting midway after learning about mishap

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee ended midway an administrative review meeting on Wednesday soon after she was informed about the IAF chopper crash in which chief of defence staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat was on board. Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others died in the mishap.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ill-fated Russia-made Mi-17V5 crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu’s Niligiris district earlier in the day.

Banerjee, while leaving the meeting venue, said, "We have received sad news. I am shocked. I have no words to express my grief. I am ending this meeting."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | IAF chopper crash updates

Later, the TMC supremo wrote on Twitter, "Extremely tragic news coming in from Coonoor. Today, the entire nation prays for the safety of those who were onboard including CDS Bipin Rawat and his family members. Also praying for the speedy recovery of everyone who was injured."

Banerjee, who recently concluded a trip to Mumbai and hinted at forming alliances without the Congress at the national level, is on a four-day administrative tour of the state and will conduct several review meetings.

Several other leaders and eminent citizens have expressed their shock and grief over the crash in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies)