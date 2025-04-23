IAF Corporal from Arunachal among victims of Pahalgam terror attack

An Indian Air Force (IAF) corporal from Arunachal Pradesh was among those killed in Tuesday’s terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), officials said on Wednesday. An official from the Anantnag Police, speaking to HT, confirmed that Corporal Hailyang was among the deceased. (HT sourced photo)

Terrorists struck at a tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

Corporal Tage Hailyang, a native of Tajang village in the Lower Subansiri district, as on on vacation when the incident occurred.

“The body will be handed over to the family members after completion of all official formalities. Some of his friends and relatives are currently present,” the official said.

He further said that Corporal Hailyang’s body will first be airlifted to New Delhi and subsequently to Guwahati on an Air India flight scheduled around 2:30pm.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu expressed grief over the death.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Corporal Tage Hailyang of the Indian Air Force, a brave son of Arunachal Pradesh who hailed from Tajang village in Lower Subansiri. While visiting Pahalgam with his wife, his life was cruelly taken in a senseless act of terror,” Khandu said in a social media post.

“He served the nation with courage and honour, and his untimely death is a great loss not only to his family but to the entire country. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, especially his wife who survived this horrific incident. May they find strength and solace in this unimaginable time of grief. We will always remember Corporal Hailyang for his service and sacrifice,” the chief minister added.