Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IAF Corporal from Arunachal among victims of Pahalgam terror attack

ByDamien Lepcha
Apr 23, 2025 12:01 PM IST

Corporal Tage Hailyang, a native of Tajang village in the Lower Subansiri district, as on on vacation when the incident occurred

An Indian Air Force (IAF) corporal from Arunachal Pradesh was among those killed in Tuesday’s terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), officials said on Wednesday.

An official from the Anantnag Police, speaking to HT, confirmed that Corporal Hailyang was among the deceased. (HT sourced photo)
An official from the Anantnag Police, speaking to HT, confirmed that Corporal Hailyang was among the deceased. (HT sourced photo)

Terrorists struck at a tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

Corporal Tage Hailyang, a native of Tajang village in the Lower Subansiri district, as on on vacation when the incident occurred.

An official from the Anantnag Police, speaking to HT, confirmed that Corporal Hailyang was among the deceased.

“The body will be handed over to the family members after completion of all official formalities. Some of his friends and relatives are currently present,” the official said.

He further said that Corporal Hailyang’s body will first be airlifted to New Delhi and subsequently to Guwahati on an Air India flight scheduled around 2:30pm.

Also Read: Pahalgam terror attack: SBI employee killed on eve of birthday

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu expressed grief over the death.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Corporal Tage Hailyang of the Indian Air Force, a brave son of Arunachal Pradesh who hailed from Tajang village in Lower Subansiri. While visiting Pahalgam with his wife, his life was cruelly taken in a senseless act of terror,” Khandu said in a social media post.

“He served the nation with courage and honour, and his untimely death is a great loss not only to his family but to the entire country. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, especially his wife who survived this horrific incident. May they find strength and solace in this unimaginable time of grief. We will always remember Corporal Hailyang for his service and sacrifice,” the chief minister added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / IAF Corporal from Arunachal among victims of Pahalgam terror attack
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On