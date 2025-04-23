Pahalgam: Rahul Gandhi, Kharge dial Amit Shah; extend support, seek unified action

Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he spoke to Union home minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and J&K Congress chief Tariq Karra regarding the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives and sought updates on the situation, while emphasising the need for justice and support for the victims. J&K police officers and army personnel stand guard in Srinagar following the terror attack in south Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday. (REUTERS)

“Spoke with HM Amit Shah, J&K CM Omar Abdullah and J&K PCC President Tariq Karra about the horrific Pahalgam terror attack. Received an update on the situation. The families of victims deserve justice and our fullest support,” Gandhi wrote on X.

The attack on Tuesday, claimed by Lashkar-e-Taiba’s proxy terror group The Resistance Front, was a targeted assault on tourists in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam, marking one of the deadliest civilian attacks in the Valley in recent years.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also spoke to Shah, Abdullah and party leaders in the region, stressing the need for a united response.

“The perpetrators of this heinous terror attack must not go unpunished. The innocent victims must get justice. Unity in action, in the wake of adversity is the need of the hour,” Kharge said, adding that the Centre must consult all political parties to strengthen security measures and ensure the safety of tourists in J&K.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin condemned the attack, calling it a “barbaric act that shocks conscience”.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives, including residents from his state, Stalin said, “I have directed the Resident Commissioner in Delhi to coordinate with J&K authorities and ensure all necessary assistance to the families of those affected.”

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also extended her condolences, noting that one of the victims was from her state. “Though no words are enough to console her in this hour of grief, I have assured his wife that my government is taking all steps to bring back his mortal remains to Kolkata,” she said on X.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi called the assault a deeply disturbing act of targeted violence. “It’s not about the number of deaths...it is the audacity of these terrorists who went about identifying and targeting the tourists on the basis of their religion,” she said, urging for swift and decisive retribution.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde expressed anger and sorrow, saying, “The blood of innocent tourists has been spilled. Although this game was started by the Pakistanis, the Indian soldiers will respond effectively.”

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi described the attack as a massacre, and said, “We stand with all the families of those who were killed by the terrorists and wish that those injured recover as soon as possible... This incident is more condemnable than the Uri and Pulwama attacks.”