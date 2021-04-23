Indian Air Force ferries oxygen containers for Covid-19 relief

The Indian Air Force on Thursday airlifted three empty oxygen containers to Panagarh in West Bengal where these will be filled up and supplied to different centres for Covid relief at a time when the country is reeling under the pandemic, an IAF official said. The IAF used its C-17 and Il-76 heavy-lift aircraft to move the containers, he said. The IAF also ferried Covid testing set-up to Leh.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the IAF has deployed its aircraft for airlifting medical personnel, oxygen containers, oxygen cylinders, trolleys and essential medicines to places where they are needed.

Doctors and nursing staff have been airlifted from Kochi, Mumbai, Vizag and Bengaluru for setting up of the DRDO hospital at Delhi. Oxygen containers of the DRDO have also been airlifted from Bengaluru for Covid centres in Delhi.

With India reeling under an unprecedented public health emergency, its hospitals stretched thin by a staggering number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and deaths being attributed to scarcity of beds, oxygen and medicines, the military and other wings of the defence ministry have been ordered to respond on war footing to fight the outbreak that has so far claimed nearly 185,000 lives.

From setting up Covid hospitals to ramping up oxygen production and airlifting of medical staff and oxygen containers to liaising with state governments to help them deal with the rising number of daily cases, the armed forces, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) are working overtime for Covid-19 relief.