IAF Mirage-2000 jet crash in Madhya Pradesh: 5 things to know about aircraft

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft -- Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000 – crashed in the Pahadgarh area of Morena in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. The two fighter jets were involved in an accident when they were on a routine training mission. An inquiry has been ordered to probe the cause.

Morena superintendent of police Ashutosh Bagri, while confirming the crash, said that two jets took off from Gwalior on Saturday morning. While one of them had two pilots aboard, the other one had one on board. Two pilots were safely rescued while the third sustained fatal injuries. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also briefed by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari about the incident.

Here are five points on Mirage 2000

1. Until the central government took the decision of acquiring the 4.5 generation Rafale fighters (from Dassault), Mirage 2000 was India’s front-line fighter.

2. Mirage 2000, manufactured by France’s Dassault Aviation, is one of the Indian Air Force (IAF)’s most versatile fighter jets, which is capable of dropping a range of bombs and missiles.

3. Mirage 2000 is equipped with a single, light and simple engine SNECMA M53 and can attain a maximum speed of Mach 2.2 (2,336 kmph). They can be flown at a maximum height of 59000 ft. These jets are also fitted with Thales RDY 2 radar which can strike at targets with 100% accuracy.

4) Mirage 2000 aircraft were deployed in Kargil war in 1999 and Balakot airstrike against the terror camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit in Pakistan in February 2019 for its capability to hit targets with "pinpoint" accuracy.

5) Twelve fully armed Mirage 2000 entered Pakistani airspace and dropped laser-guided bombs on the terror camps across the LOC.