IAF opens registration window for recruiting ‘Agniveervayu’ candidates

New Delhi: Around 3,800 candidates have registered for the Indian Air Force’s Agniveervayu programme under the Agnipath model for the short-term induction of personnel in the military, hours after the IAF opened the registration portal early on Friday, people familiar with the matter said.

“Registration window to apply for #Agniveervayu is operational from 10 am today. To register, candidates may log on to https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in,” the IAF said on Twitter.

The recruitment will be conducted per the Air Force Act, 1950, and Agniveervayu will form a distinct rank from the existing ones, said the notice on the website. The online exam will be conducted on July 24.

The Agnipath scheme, which was unveiled on June 14 to induct the youth between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years for a four-year tenure, triggered violent protests across the nation last week amid criticism about the length of service and the lack of pension provisions for those released early. The Modi government later announced several measures as means to reassure protesters, such as a 10% reservation in job vacancies for Agniveers, age relaxation and expanded recruitment of women sailors for the Navy from the scheme.

The monthly salary of an ‘Agniveer’ in the first year will be ₹30,000. It will increase to ₹33,000 in the second year, ₹36,000 in the third and ₹40,000 in the fourth year.

As per the IAF notice, Agniveervayu recruits will be given an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the regular cadre. They will be selected based on their performance throughout the tenure and 25% intake criteria from each batch. After the completion of their tenure, the candidates will not be allowed into further IAF recruitments.