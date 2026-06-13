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IAF AN-32 transport aircraft crashes while landing at Assam's Jorhat Air Force station

The accident took place when the AN-32 was trying to land at the Jorhat airfield, the IAF said.

Updated on: Jun 13, 2026 11:45 am IST
By HT News Desk
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An AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident at the Jorhat Air Force station in Assam, said the Indian Air Force.

An Indian Air Force's (IAF) AN-32 transport aircraft.(File Photo/AP)

The accident took place when the AN-32 was trying to land at the Jorhat airfield, the IAF said.

After landing inside the air base, the aircraft reportedly caught fire, reported India Today. It added that the fire led to an immediate emergency response within the airbase premises.

Firefighting operations are underway at the accident site in Jorhat.

Senior IAF officials rushed to the area after the crash, a defence spokesperson said. Whether there's been any casualty or not is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.

 
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