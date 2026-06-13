Army sets trap, 21-yr-old fake brigadier walks right into it, gets arrested: Freak case from UP's Shahjahanpur

A 21-year-old man allegedly impersonating a Brigadier in the Indian Army was detained by Army personnel following a sting operation at the Shaheed Museum in Shahjahanpur Cantonment on Friday. The accused, identified as Aryan Verma, had reportedly been moving around Shahjahanpur and nearby districts in full military uniform while claiming to be a senior officer. Superintendent of police Saurabh Dixit said Army authorities were currently interrogating the suspect. (Sourced)

According to officials, Army authorities had been tracking Verma since April after receiving inputs that he was frequently seen wearing the ceremonial dress of a Brigadier and projecting himself as a high-ranking officer. Unable to trace him earlier, officials devised a plan to lure him into a controlled environment.

To trap the suspect, Army officials contacted him while posing as civilians and invited him to deliver a motivational speech to young candidates preparing for recruitment examinations. The event was purportedly scheduled at the Shaheed Museum located within the Cantonment area.

Verma arrived at the venue on Friday morning dressed as a Brigadier. He was travelling in an SUV (Harrier) bearing military stars and flags associated with senior officers, officials said.

Army personnel detained him immediately upon his arrival. During the operation, officials also recovered a fake government identity card from his driver.

Aryan Verma had 2 bouncers Investigators found that Verma was accompanied by two bouncers, whom he allegedly introduced as National Security Guard (NSG) commandos. He reportedly claimed to have been provided with special security cover and projected the image of a high-profile military officer.

Officials also recovered an identity card purportedly bearing the seal of the dean of the Armed Forces Medical College, which investigators suspect is forged. An Army regimental cane and a fake pistol were also seized from his possession.

An Army Intelligence team from Bareilly has taken over the investigation and is questioning the accused to ascertain the motive for the alleged impersonation.

Authorities are trying to ascertain the extent of the impersonation, the source of the forged documents and uniform, and whether others were involved.

Superintendent of police Saurabh Dixit said Army authorities were currently interrogating Verma.

“Once the Army completes its inquiry and transfers custody to the police, an FIR will be registered and a comprehensive investigation will be carried out,” Dixit said.

According to documents recovered from his possession, Verma was found to be 21 years old. He had been staying in Delhi and preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), which he had allegedly failed multiple times.

Officials said Verma’s father is an officer in the horticulture department, while his mother is a school teacher.