    Tata Tiago EV, Nexon EV, Curvv EV, Harrier EV offered with discounts of up to ₹3.3 lakh

    Tata Motors is offering March 2026 discounts up to 3.30 lakh across its electric vehicle lineup.

    Published on: Mar 09, 2026 5:47 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Indian automaker, Tata Motors has recently announced that it is offering discounts and offers of up to 3.30 lakh on selected models from its EV portfolio including Tata Tiago EV, Nexon EV, Curvv EV and Harrier EV.

    Tata Nexon EV
    Tata Nexon EV
    Tata Tiago EV
    Tata Tiago EV

    Tata Tiago EV March 2026 Discounts

    The Tiago EV is Tata’s entry-level electric vehicle offering in the Indian market. The Tata Tiago EV is being offered with discounts of up to 60,000, with a cash discount of 40,000 and an exchange bonus of 20,000. The Tata Tiago EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 19.2 kWH battery pack and a 24 kWH battery pack. The former is powered by an electric motor producing 60 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, while the latter produces 73.75 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. It has a starting ex-showroom price of 7.99 lakh.

    Tata Nexon EV
    Tata Nexon EV

    Tata Nexon EV March 2026 Discounts

    The Tata Nexon EV is Tata Motors' sub-compact electric vehicle offering. The Tata Nexon is being offered with a 30,000 exchange bonus. The ICE counterpart of the Nexon EV is currently one of the best-selling cars in India. The Tata Nexon EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 30 kWH battery pack and a 45 kWH battery pack. The former produces 127.3 bhp and 215 Nm of torque, while the latter produces 142.14 bhp and 215 Nm of torque. It has a starting ex-showroom price of 12.49 lakh.

    Tata Curvv EV
    Tata Curvv EV

    Tata Curvv EV March 2026 Discounts

    The Tata Curvv EV is being offered with a massive discount of 3.30 lakh. The electric SUV coupe is being offered with a 3 lakh cash discount and an exchange bonus of 30,000. The Tata Curvv is powered by two different battery packs: a 45 kWH battery pack and a 55 kWH battery pack. The former produces approximately 148 bhp and 215 Nm of torque, whereas the latter produces 165 bhp and 215 Nm of torque. The Tata Curvv EV has a starting ex-showroom price of 17.49 lakh.

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Tata Harrier EV March 2026 Discounts

    The Harrier EV from Tata Motors is the company’s flagship model when it comes to electric vehicles. The Tata Harrier is currently being offered with a 50,000 exchange bonus. The Tata Harrier EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 65 kWh battery pack and a 75 kWH battery pack. The rear-wheel drive variant produces 234.74 bhp, while the all-wheel drive variant produces 234.74 bhp from the rear electric motor and 155.8 bhp from the front electric motor. The Tata Harrier EV has a starting ex-showroom price of 21.49 lakh.

