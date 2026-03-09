Tata Tiago EV, Nexon EV, Curvv EV, Harrier EV offered with discounts of up to ₹3.3 lakh

Tata Tiago EV March 2026 Discounts

The Tiago EV is Tata’s entry-level electric vehicle offering in the Indian market. The Tata Tiago EV is being offered with discounts of up to ₹60,000, with a cash discount of ₹40,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹20,000. The Tata Tiago EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 19.2 kWH battery pack and a 24 kWH battery pack. The former is powered by an electric motor producing 60 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, while the latter produces 73.75 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹7.99 lakh.