Home / India News / IAF set to complete 1,000 sorties in Covid-19 relief
india news

IAF set to complete 1,000 sorties in Covid-19 relief

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria has ordered “24x7 readiness” of the air force’s entire heavy-lift fleet and substantial numbers of the medium-lift fleet to operate in a hub and spoke model for Covid-related duties.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 10:22 PM IST
The IAF has airlifted critical stores from several countries including Singapore, Thailand, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Australia, Indonesia and Israel. (ANI PHOTO.)

The Indian Air Force, which is at the forefront of the country’s fight against the pandemic, is set to complete 1,000 sorties in Covid-19 relief, officials familiar with the development said on Saturday. It has so far carried out more than 900 international and global sorties to strengthen the country’s efforts for Covid-19 relief.

“The IAF has flown 778 sorties domestic sorties amounting to 1,147 flying hours. Also, it has undertaken 130 sorties internationally amounting to 633 flying hours,” an IAF official said. The IAF has deployed a variety of aircraft for Covid-19 relief including C-17 Globemaster III, IL-76s, C-130J Super Hercules special operations aircraft, An-32 transport planes, Dornier aircraft and helicopters.

The armed forces have been at the forefront of the fight against the deadly disease, and have helped meet the exploding demand for oxygen, set up dedicated Covid-19 hospitals and opened doors of military hospitals to civilians.

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria has ordered “24x7 readiness” of the air force’s entire heavy-lift fleet and substantial numbers of the medium-lift fleet to operate in a hub and spoke model for Covid-related duties.

The IAF has airlifted critical stores from several countries including Singapore, Thailand, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Australia, Indonesia and Israel. Domestic shuttles have covered Jamnagar, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Panagarh, Indore, Ranchi, Agra, Jodhpur, Begumpet, Bhubaneswar, Pune, Surat, Raipur, Udaipur, Mumbai, Lucknow, Nagpur, Gwalior, Vijayawada, Baroda, Dimapur and Hindan.

The Indian Air Force, which is at the forefront of the country’s fight against the pandemic, is set to complete 1,000 sorties in Covid-19 relief, officials familiar with the development said on Saturday. It has so far carried out more than 900 international and global sorties to strengthen the country’s efforts for Covid-19 relief.

“The IAF has flown 778 sorties domestic sorties amounting to 1,147 flying hours. Also, it has undertaken 130 sorties internationally amounting to 633 flying hours,” an IAF official said. The IAF has deployed a variety of aircraft for Covid-19 relief including C-17 Globemaster III, IL-76s, C-130J Super Hercules special operations aircraft, An-32 transport planes, Dornier aircraft and helicopters.

The armed forces have been at the forefront of the fight against the deadly disease, and have helped meet the exploding demand for oxygen, set up dedicated Covid-19 hospitals and opened doors of military hospitals to civilians.

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria has ordered “24x7 readiness” of the air force’s entire heavy-lift fleet and substantial numbers of the medium-lift fleet to operate in a hub and spoke model for Covid-related duties.

The IAF has airlifted critical stores from several countries including Singapore, Thailand, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Australia, Indonesia and Israel. Domestic shuttles have covered Jamnagar, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Panagarh, Indore, Ranchi, Agra, Jodhpur, Begumpet, Bhubaneswar, Pune, Surat, Raipur, Udaipur, Mumbai, Lucknow, Nagpur, Gwalior, Vijayawada, Baroda, Dimapur and Hindan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch how this leopard at a zoo reacts to a little girl and her stuffed cat

‘Slash’ jeans are a thing and tweeple have thoughts. Seen them yet?

Friends Reunion-inspired advisory post by Mumbai Police impresses netizens

Teacher wears special dress decorated by second graders, netizens love it
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP