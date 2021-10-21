Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / IAF trainer aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh, pilot injured
india news

IAF trainer aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh, pilot injured

The pilot was injured in the accident but is safe, Bhind superintendent Manoj Kumar Singh said.
An IAF trainer jet crashed into a field in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, 21 October 2021. (Screengrab from video)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 11:31 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi

An Indian Air Force trainer aircraft on Thursday crashed in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh. The pilot has been injured in the accident but is safe, Bhind superintendent Manoj Kumar Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"An IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector this morning. The pilot ejected safely. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

RELATED STORIES

A video of the site of the accident showed the wreckage of the aircraft in Bhind's Mankabad village. Smoke can be seen billowing from the debris of the trainer jet half buried in the field. Another video taken on a mobile phone showed chief pilot Abhilash gliding down as he safely ejected from the aircraft with the help of a parachute.

Locals gathered around the crash site at the sound of the explosion. Bhind police and Air Force officials rushed to the spot as soon as they received the information. The area has been cordoned off to disperse the crowd. 

Further details are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian air force aircraft crash
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Watch: Army demonstrate battle drill to destroy 'enemy tank' in Arunachal

Anatomy of planned desecration and riots in Bangladesh

India scripts history, administers one billion Covid-19 vaccine doses

‘India scripts history’: PM Modi, Amit Shah hail 1 billion vaccine milestone
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP