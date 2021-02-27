IAF adds muscle to firepower in 2 yrs since Balakot
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has strengthened its offensive capabilities significantly since the effective bombing of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) targets in Pakistan’s Balakot exactly two years ago, and the months-long border standoff with China saw IAF flex its muscle in the Ladakh theatre where it deployed cutting-edge weaponry that was inducted after the unprecedented cross-border strike on February 26, 2019.
IAF’s Mirage-2000s struck targets in Balakot in response to the Pakistan-backed Pulwama suicide attack in Kashmir in which 40 CRPF troopers were killed on February 14.
Frontline platforms, inducted over the last two years, form a critical part of IAF’s force projection in eastern Ladakh, and have demonstrated its capability to carry out day-and-night, all-weather combat missions in the sensitive theatre, said people familiar with the developments.
The platforms inducted after the Balakot raid include Rafale fighter jets, missiles, smart air-to-ground weapons, AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, and CH-47F (I) Chinook multi-mission helicopters. To be sure, these acquisitions were planned years before the Balakot strikes, but were inducted during the last two years.
Referring to some of the new acquisitions, experts said IAF’s fighter, helicopter and transport fleets played a crucial during the Ladakh standoff that began last May. A disengagement process underway in the sector has raised hopes for the resolution of the border row, but de-escalation of the conflict is still a long way off.
IAF’s fighter fleet, reinforced with new Rafale jets, and the Apache attack helicopters sent a strong message to the Chinese, while Indian transport aircraft played a crucial role in the swift mobilisation of troops and equipment to forward areas, said Air Vice Marshal Manmohan Bahadur (retd), additional director general, Centre for Air Power Studies.
He made a special mention of the capability brought to the table by the Rafale jets armed with ultra-modern armament such as Meteor beyond-visual-range missiles and Hammer air-to-ground munition — capabilities that were not available during Balakot.
The need for Rafale jets with their superior weapons was felt during the dogfight with the Pakistan Air Force on February 27, a day after the Balakot raid.
A professional force learns from every engagement, and the Balakot strike was no different, said Bahadur. “While ‘Balakot’ was only a strike mission, the long-drawn-out face-off with China brought to fore the massive airlift capability of IAF. The investment of planners more than a decade back proved its worth as the Indian Army inducted almost three divisions into Ladakh, along with heavy armour, using the transport fleet of IAF,” said Bahadur.
The air force’s C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft were used to move soldiers, tanks and infantry combat vehicles to the Ladakh sector, while C-130J Super Hercules aircraft undertook sorties to the advanced landing ground in the strategic Daulat Beg Oldie sector to support the military’s deployments.
The deployment of the Apache attack helicopters made it clear that Chinese mechanised formations would face a formidable foe, he said. Armed with fire-and-forget Hellfire missiles, an Apache can track up to 128 targets a minute and prioritise threats. The missiles equip the gunships with anti-armour capabilities.
The induction of the Chinook multi-mission helicopters enhanced the IAF’s capabilities to transport troops and artillery to forward areas.
“Some capability gaps still remain, especially of combat enablers like AWACS (airborne warning and control systems) and flight refuelling aircraft — deficiencies that the government must look into urgently,” Bahadur added.
If the Balakot air strikes showed there was scope to use fighter jets for taking out targets in Pakistan below the threshold of conventional war, India’s firm actions in Ladakh have made it clear to the Chinese that the salami-slicing tactics in their playbook will not work against India, the people cited above said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Business of liquor needs a major detox
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sops galore hours before poll schedule out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crucial election cycle in 5 states to start on March 27
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five charts that explain the upcoming elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF adds muscle to firepower in 2 yrs since Balakot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Pakistan failed to get support during Kargil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Did not break any law’: Nodeep Kaur after HC grants bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC rejects contempt plea, says tigress Avni killed in accordance with order
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Best of the best’: Election Commission on poll observer deployed in Bengal
- Poll panel officials said that special central observers are sent to each poll-bound state depending on the sensitivity of the state to look into law and order, expenditure and other aspects. The observers are usually retired bureaucrats who had held top posts in various central agencies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
February temperature in Bhubaneswar crosses 40 degree mark, highest in 58 years
- Weather officials said the rise in maximum day time temperature in Bhubaneswar was due to several factors. On Wednesday, the capital city of Odisha recorded 38 degrees Celsius while on Thursday the maximum temperature recorded was 39.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in the country on both days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam puts decision of no Covid-19 tests at airports, railway stations on hold
- The new order was issued to prevent the spread of the disease in view of 'gradual increase' in cases and detection of the new strain of the virus at some places across the country .
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Honour to meet you': Adar Poonawalla briefs Amit Shah on vaccine capacity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former CECs say 8 phases of polling in WB must be due to law and order situation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha orders 7-day home isolation for people coming from 11 states, Chandigarh
- The 11 states are Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Punjab, Delhi, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The union territory is Chandigarh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gadkari urges MSMEs to avail concessional finance and install rooftop solar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox