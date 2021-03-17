Home / India News / MiG-21 crashes in central India, pilot killed, says Indian Air Force
MiG-21 crashes in central India, pilot killed, says Indian Air Force

The accident took place when the aircraft was taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:28 PM IST
"A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident," the air force said in a tweet.(Reuters)

A pilot of Indian Air Force (IAF) was killed after his MiG-21 met with a "fatal accident" on Wednesday morning in Central India, the force confirmed on Twitter.

"The IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the tragic accident. IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident," the air force said in a tweet.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

