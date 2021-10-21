Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / IAF’s Mirage 2000 aircraft crashes in MP’s Bhind, probe ordered
IAF’s Mirage 2000 aircraft crashes in MP’s Bhind, probe ordered

An IAF statement said that the Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie. (IAF Logo)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 12:58 PM IST
By Shiv Pratap Singh

An Indian Air Force Mirage 2000 crashed in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind on Thursday while on a training sortie and the pilot, who managed to eject safely before the crash, was being treated for minor injuries, a police officer said.

Bhind police superintendent Manoj Kumar Singh said that Flight Lieutenant Abhilash took off from Gwalior Air Base in a Mirage 2000 aircraft at around 10 am before it crashed at ​​Babedi village panchayat after covering a distance of 70 km . He added that the pilot soon landed safely using parachute in nearby Parasram Ka Pura village.

“When the plane crashed, it seemed as if a bomb had exploded. After the crash, we saw a parachute in the sky, which the pilot used to land. He lied down for a while and was later airlifted in a helicopter,” Ranveer Singh, an eyewitness said.

Police said Indian Air Force officers soon reached the crash site in a helicopter after they were informed. All parts of the crashed aircraft have being kept safely and some parts were recovered by authorities for purpose of investigation..

An IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector this morning. The pilot ejected safely. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” an Indian Air Force (IAF) tweet said.

Police force has been deployed at the crash site to keep a crowd of curious onlookers.

