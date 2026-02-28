IAF shows its prowess during Vayushakti-26

The Indian Air Force on Friday successfully conducted Exercise Vayushakti-26 at the Pokhran field firing range near Jaisalmer, demonstrating its formidable combat readiness, operational synergy and technological prowess across the full spectrum of air operations, the IAF said. President Droupadi Murmu on Friday undertook a sortie in the LCH Prachand at Air Force Station in Jaisalmer. (PTI)

The exercise, witnessed by President Droupadi Murmu as the chief guest, showcased the air force’s s capability to execute complex, integrated air operations within a dynamic and realistic battlefield environment, it said in a statement.

Over 130 aircraft participated in the day-and-night exercise, including Rafale, Su-30 MKI, Mirage-2000, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Mi-17, C-130J, C-295, C-17, the indigenous advanced light helicopter (ALH) Dhruv and light combat helicopter (LCH) Prachand.

However, the Tejas light combat aircraft Mk-1, recently involved in a technical incident on the ground at a frontline fighter base, did not take part in the exercise. The locally produced fighter missed the action as the IAF is conducting safety checks on its Tejas fleet following the February 7 incident.

“Witnessed a powerful display of the Indian Air Force’s precision, speed and operational dominance during Vayushakti-26 Exercise at Pokhran today. From frontline fighters to advanced air defence systems and indigenous platforms, the exercise reflected the growing strength of Atmanirbhar Bharat and our expanding multi-domain capabilities,” defence minister Rajnath Singh wrote on X.

The exercise commenced with the national song and national anthem, accompanied by a ceremonial flypast of Chetak helicopters carrying the national flag, air force ensign and Operation Sindoor flag.

“For the first time, Exercise Vayushakti was executed along a defined operational storyline, transforming into a simulated live combat theatre. The exercise seamlessly integrated offensive air strikes, air defence operations, special forces missions and humanitarian assistance, highlighting the IAF’s role as a multi-domain, integrated force and the nation’s first responder,” the IAF said.

Earlier, Murmu undertook a sortie in the LCH Prachand at Air Force Station Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, and described it as “a powerful symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

“President Droupadi Murmu witnessed the ‘Vayu Shakti–2026’ exercise at the Pokhran Firing Range, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The Vayu Shakti-2026 displayed the courage, dedication and professional excellence of the Indian Air Force. A coordinated demonstration of technology, integration and rapid response capabilities, the exercise showcased readiness for combat operations in both day and night conditions,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.

Air defence capabilities were demonstrated through coordinated engagements involving airborne platforms and ground based systems such as Akash and Spyder missile systems, supported by army air defence assets like L-70 and M-777, reflecting seamless jointmanship between air and ground forces, the IAF added.