Who is Divya Mittal? IAS officer resigns after 13 years in civil services

Uttar Pradesh-cadre IAS officer Divya Mittal has resigned from the Indian Administrative Service after 13 years, marking the end of her career in the civil services.

Originally from Rewari in Haryana, Mittal holds a BTech degree from IIT Delhi. (X/Divya Mittal)

The 2013-batch officer, who has served as district magistrate in three Uttar Pradesh districts, announced her decision in a post on X.

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“Today, I have voluntarily resigned from the IAS, bringing to an end an unforgettable journey of 13 years,” Mittal said. However, her reason for resignation is unknown.

Who is Divya Mittal?

Originally from Rewari in Haryana, Mittal holds a BTech degree from IIT Delhi and an MBA from IIM Bangalore. After completing her MBA, she worked in London before deciding to return to India and prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

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{{^usCountry}} Her first attempt at the examination, in 2012, saw her qualify for the Indian Police Service. She appeared again in 2013 and cleared the civil services examination in her second attempt, securing the 68th rank and joining the IAS. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her first attempt at the examination, in 2012, saw her qualify for the Indian Police Service. She appeared again in 2013 and cleared the civil services examination in her second attempt, securing the 68th rank and joining the IAS. {{/usCountry}}

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Mittal went on to serve as district magistrate of Sant Kabir Nagar, Mirzapur and Deoria in Uttar Pradesh. She was later posted as special secretary in the state government's Revenue Department.

Also Read: Karnataka CID arrests IAS officer Gangwar in KPSC exam irregularities case

Mittal's tenure as Mirzapur district magistrate drew attention after tap water was brought to Lahuriadah, a remote hill village in Halia block, for the first time, 75 years after Independence.

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During her posting in Deoria, she was known for efforts to implement government schemes at the grassroots level and for taking decisive administrative action.

Reflecting on her postings in her resignation announcement, Mittal said Mittal wrote on X, “Deoria taught me that standing with what is right is not an option, but a duty. Mirzapur taught me that ‘impossible’ is not a fact, but just an opinion.”

Mittal also reflected on her interactions with beneficiaries during her years in government. She said that while working with needy families, persons with disabilities and farmers, she realised there was a human being behind every government file.

Also Read: Karnataka IAS officer goes missing after Bengaluru flight; govt clarifies his whereabouts

Why did Divya Mittal return to India?

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Before joining the civil services, Mittal had worked in London after completing her MBA from IIM Bangalore. Despite achieving professional success there, she said she felt something was missing.

“Even after achieving everything, something felt incomplete. The fact that I was not in my country troubled me,” she wrote on X.

Mittal said her education, confidence and ability to hold her head high anywhere in the world were things she owed to the country and wanted to repay.

“I returned and was fortunate enough to become an IAS officer,” she said.

Mittal has now voluntarily resigned from the IAS after 13 years of service. However, her resignation has not yet been formally received by the Uttar Pradesh government.

“We have not yet received her resignation,” a senior official told PTI, adding that appropriate action will be taken after the letter is formally received.

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