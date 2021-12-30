Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IAS officer Durga Shankar Mishra set to be next UP chief secretary

Senior bureaucrat Durga Shankar Mishra was on Wednesday repatriated to the Uttar Pradesh cadre after the state government proposed to appoint him as the new chief secretary, an official order said.
Published on Dec 30, 2021 12:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A 1984- batch IAS officer of the UP cadre, Mishra was serving as the housing and urban affairs secretary and was scheduled to retire on Friday.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved repatriation of Durga Shankar Mishra, IAS (UP: 1984) to his cadre for his proposed appointment as chief secretary, Uttar Pradesh, by the state government,” said an order issued by Deepti Umashankar, secretary appointments committee of the cabinet. HT has seen a copy of the order?

Rajendra Kumar Tiwari, a 1985-batch IAS officer, is currently serving as the state’s chief secretary. He was due to retire in February 2023.

“DS Mishra will reach here on Thursday. The state government may issue his order of appointment simultaneously with the order for new posting for RK Tiwari,” said a senior state government official on condition of anonymity.

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go to polls in the first half of 2022

“I will hand over charge as the chief secretary to DS Mishra on Thursday,” said Tiwari.

